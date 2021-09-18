The Kremlin called the legalization of bitcoin harmful to the financial system

According to the press secretary of the president Dmitry Peskov, Russia is not ready to follow the example of El Salvador, where bitcoin was officially recognized as a means of payment.

There is no reason for the recognition of bitcoin in Russia, and equating this cryptocurrency with money “cannot bring anything but harm” to the financial and economic system, the press secretary of the Russian President Dmitry Peskov is sure, writes RIA Novosti.

“It is unambiguous that Russia is not ready for such steps. So far there is not the slightest reason to take such steps, “Peskov said.

In July, Deputy Chairman of the Bank of Russia Alexei Zabotkin stressed that large economies will not legalize bitcoin. Zabotkin recalled that from the point of view of the Central Bank, cryptocurrencies are monetary surrogates, and on the territory of the Russian Federation, the Russian ruble is the only means of payment.

On September 7, a law on the legalization of bitcoin as a means of payment came into force in El Salvador, and the country’s authorities announced the purchase of 400 bitcoins. In September, the Financial Commission of El Salvador’s Legislature approved a $ 150 million trust fund to support a plan to legalize bitcoin.

The law recognizing bitcoin as an official means of payment was passed in El Salvador in the summer. From September 7, prices in the country can be set in bitcoins, and taxes can also be paid in cryptocurrency. Bitcoin exchanges are not subject to capital gains tax.

