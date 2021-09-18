The leader of the Russian ski team Yulia Stupak confused the number of laps in the race – how is this possible?

At the summer All-Russian competition of skiers that ended in Tyumen, the most memorable events took place in the women’s races: injury Tatiana Sorinathat enters the race, although it shouldn’t, weird finish Yulia Stupak, who did not read the command chat in time, hit with a stick in the face of the youngest of the Nepryaev sisters, who finished in blood. The guys, in the absence Alexandra Bolshunova and Sergei Ustyugov it was just a cool fight.





“Both laughter and sin”

Yulia Stupak arrived in Tyumen in a great mood. We exchanged a few words with her before the start of the sprint – she just shone. And she promised to come up with something else instead of dancing for the upcoming season. “Boyan will succeed, I don’t want to,” explained Yulia.

She won the classic sprint more than confidently. In general, it was difficult to doubt this, especially given the absence of Natalia Nepryaeva, who, together with Alexander Bolshunov and the whole group Yuri Borodavko went to Italy for the Roller Ski World Championship. Stupak controlled absolutely every race. “Well, look, she doesn’t even breathe, she runs with her mouth closed, does not turn on to the fullest,” the coach explained. Sergey Turyshev, assistant Marcus Kramer…

Stupak also entered the skating race in a great mood and took the lead. True, in the course of the race, she began to give way to Tatyana Sorina, but the struggle was still ahead. But Julia did not make it to the finish line. More precisely, I got there, but ahead of time. Stupak quite unexpectedly went to the finish line after three laps, for some reason she thought that exactly this number of laps would be in the race.

But the race was 15 km, not 10! When Stupak realized her mistake, it was already too late. According to the rules, she could return to the track and run through the transit zone, but … Yulia was gloomier than a cloud, her eyes spoke of everything at once. She almost immediately left the stadium, not becoming to communicate with anyone. Fortunately, a few hours later, the athlete, who became the second in the overall World Cup last season, made a joke.

“Both laughter and sin,” Stupak reacted to her mistake.

A Elena Vyalbe explained the importance of reading team chats.

“She decided that if we always ran three laps, then this time too. I was just wrong. I think it’s a joint thing – a coach and an athlete. The coach says that she wrote everything in the chat, but she did not read it. That’s all. To be honest, it doesn’t look like Julia. At the summer championship it is not so scary, but in the future it will be more attentive, ”Vyalba told the On Skis live YouTube channel.



Indeed, in previous years the competitions were held in a circle of 5 km, but this time they ran in the “troika” with an insanely difficult climb. Well, it happens.

Broken shoulder. And the operation?

Tatiana Sorina won the skating race. Won convincingly, with an advantage of almost 30 seconds over her training group partner Anastasia Rygalina… In the sprint, Sorina was second just behind Stupak.

At the same time, Tatyana went to the start with a shoulder injury, which she received during the Blink festival in Norway in early August. According to Vyalbe, one cannot start with such an injury, but Sorina runs. “Of course, she and Yegor Sorin would like to see if the preparation is going according to plan with such a limiting factor,” noted the president of the FLGR. But she added that it is already necessary to make a fundamental decision about the operation, since this is already the third injury on Tatyana’s right shoulder.

The athlete and her coach are trying to do without surgery, since recovery may be delayed and participation in the Beijing Olympics may be at risk. The main task that Yegor Sorin set for Tatyana in Tyumen is not to fall anywhere. The athlete coped with her outwardly without the slightest problems. Tatiana admitted that she is not yet able to run in full force, and it is not necessary now. But it will be very necessary at the Games-2022. Sorina is one of the leaders of the Russian national team. Now she constantly walks in a special bandage, which she takes off only for races.

Indeed, already enough falls on the asphalt. Suffice it to recall the stage of the Roller Ski World Cup, at which the Italian Francesco Beckis cut our Denis Spitsova and Alexey Chervotkin and made a massive blockage. But in Tyumen there were some falls. Fortunately, without serious consequences. Ripped skin does not count.

Finish looked the worst Daria Nepryaeva, the younger sister of Natalia. No, she did not fall, but her face was covered in blood. After the end of the race, Dasha said that these were the consequences of hitting with a stick from one of the rivals.

Weighted vests plus tires

The guys didn’t have such passions. No one escaped with an injury, the circles counted everything correctly, sticks did not hit the face. But on the track, the scars turned out to be very serious. In the sprint Sergey Ardashev only at the finish line he snatched a victory from Denis Filimonova, and experienced in cutting Ivan Yakimushkin and Andrey Larkov broke the resistance of the young Ivan Gorbunov…

Ardashev, Yakimushkin and Larkov train in a group Oleg Perevozchikov… They had just descended from the Italian mountains and together admitted that it was hard to run. “We run in a vest with weights, and we often cling to tires. So, in the sprint, full load was felt, and in the cut, the tire was unhooked, ”the Olympic Games and World Championships medalist Larkov figuratively commented on the results of the competition.

Gorbunov and Filimonov are representatives of Yegor Sorin’s group, who beat the athletes from the group of Markus Kramer Artem Maltsev and Evgeny Belov. Sergei Ustyugov was not in Tyumen, he generally does not favor these competitions too much, and even if he arrives, he does not always start. But this time they decided to take care of him, because after the mountain collection he felt unwell. Didn’t come and Gleb Retivykh with Alexander Bessmertnykh…





The past starts have shown the correctness (or not in some cases) of the course of preparation for the Olympic season of athletes claiming to be included in the Olympic team. As a reminder, only eight skiers and eight female skiers will be included in the team. At the end of November, a fight will begin for the right to go to Beijing.