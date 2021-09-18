The Morning Show Season 2 2021 – Episode Release Date, Trailer, Plot, Cast – Movie News

The Morning Show, starring Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon, exposes the darker sides of television behind the scenes. The series has become one of the most popular Apple TV + projects

Images from the second season of the series “Morning Show” / Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

The first season of “The Morning Show” was released in 2019 and conquered TV lovers. 10 episodes flew by unnoticed, but the fans of the series had to wait to continue: filming was delayed due to the pandemic. But there is good news: the second season is coming to Apple TV + today, September 17th.

Next, we tell you what is already known about the 2nd season of “Morning Show”, which actors will return and other details of this intriguing series.

The Morning Show episodes release date

The first episode is out today, September 17, via Apple TV + streaming service. The remaining nine episodes will air every week on Fridays for several months, so you won’t be able to watch them all at once.

Shot from the series “Morning Show” / Photo: themoviedb.org

What will Morning Show season 2 be about?

Recall that in the first season the entire plot had a direct reference to #MeToo – a movement against sexual violence and harassment.

Co-host of the main character Alex Levy (Jennifer Aniston) Mitch (Steve Carell) was fired from the morning television show over sexual harassment charges. While Alex was worried about her colleague, a new co-host came to the show – impulsive and ambitious Bradley Jackson (Reese Witherspoon). Alex Levy had to fight for his leadership on the show and at the same time deal with family problems. A tense and intriguing story led to the scandalous dismissal of Alex Levy from television.

Steve Carell as Mitch / Photo: apple-tv-plus-press.apple.com

In the second season, the president of the television company Corey Allison (Billy Crudup) will try to return the magic of the morning show, and for this he needs to get Alex Levy back on the air. The spooky events of the last episode of the first season will also be covered (no spoilers).

Reese Witherspoon in The Morning Show season 2 / Photo: Screenshot from YouTube

After the start of the pandemic, some of the episodes were rewritten by the scriptwriters, so the story will contain references to the CODID-19 pandemic, and at the same time, the presidential elections in 2020, the culture of cancellation, and other relevant events and phenomena.

Seems to be, the second season of the series will turn out to be even more dramatic and exciting…

We have bigger storylines that are much bigger and more impressive than you might imagine, ”commented Reese Witherspoon in a behind-the-scenes video posted on YouTube.

