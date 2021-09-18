The most popular iPhone has fallen in price at a record

The iPhone 11 released in 2019 fell to a record high, Lenta.ru reports, citing Hi-Tech Mail.ru.

According to the project catalog, the cost of the popular Apple smartphone in the starter version with a 64 gigabyte drive in the Russian market has dropped to 44 thousand rubles. The authors noted that initially the model was available for 60 thousand rubles: “Already now you can buy it for more than 25 percent cheaper.”

Experts linked the reduction in price with the recent announcement of a new generation of smartphones from the American brand.

Released in 2019, the iPhone 11 received a 6.1-inch IPS-screen with a cutout for Face ID, a glass body, an Apple A13 Bionic chip, four gigabytes of RAM, a dual main camera with 12 megapixel lenses each. Also, the device has moisture protection, NFC, stereo speakers, support for fast charging.

Even though the device entered the market two years ago, the iPhone 11 is still available for purchase from Apple’s online store. Here the cost of the starter version of the gadget is 50 thousand rubles.

The base 2019 Apple smartphone has been repeatedly recognized as one of the most sought-after phones on the market.