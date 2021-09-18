The newest flagships accidentally spotted in the store (photo)

Google’s strategy for promoting new flagships is quite interesting. The company first released design images of the new Pixel 6 series, as well as details on the latest Tensor chipset, which promises to dramatically improve photo and video performance on devices.

In particular, Tensor will provide real-time HDR and object detection options, for example, to determine the sunset. This will allow the Pixel 6 to intelligently adjust white balance and increase dynamic range. The camera itself in smartphones has also been improved: they added a telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom and the ability to transmit 150% more light. True, it is not yet known whether the improvement applies to the entire line or only the Pro model.

Now Google has put smartphones on display in its offline store. The devices appeared behind the Google Store in New York. The photo was posted on the network by Reddit users:

At the same time, Google has not yet officially presented new gadgets and has not even named the date of the announcement, so it’s too early to talk about the technical characteristics of new products. According to GSMArena.com, the line may be announced as early as October 19.

Officially, Google smartphones are still not sold in Russia, although at the time of the Nexus models they were officially brought to our country. The current Pixel 5 flagships are available only in gray stores: