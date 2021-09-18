The Permians lost to the Ukrainian club and said goodbye to the Champions League. Sharp confrontation is not in our favor

“Prometheus” lost the third quarter “minus 16”, but pulled out the ending at the expense of the ex-NBA player.

Champions League qualification

The final

Prometheus (Ukraine) – Parma (Russia) – 67:65 (20:13, 21:15, 8:24, 18:13)

“Prometheus”: Harrison (20 + 6 rebounds), Stephens (20)

Parma: Voronov (15 + 6 rebounds), Yushkevicius (10 + 6 assists), Hill (10)

Sofia. The match was played without spectators

Perm “Parma” this week played three of the toughest matches in the qualification of the Champions League, which was held in Sofia. On Tuesday, Kazis Maksvitis’s charges defeated Hapoel from Eilat (79:76), and on Thursday they beat French Le Mans (82:69). In the decisive match for reaching the main draw of the Champions League, the Permians were to meet with the Ukrainian “Prometheus”. The Russian-Ukrainian confrontation in sports once again caused a lively discussion in the Ukrainian media. Clickbait headlines, many negative comments about the aggressor state, occupiers, Crimea …

Star trainer

However, the aggression was limited only to the Internet. In the Bulgarian bubble, the teams played in the absence of spectators. The Dnipro club was considered the favorite. Firstly, the reigning champions of Ukraine did not meet with resistance in the two previous matches. Bulgarian Levski was beaten with a margin of +40, and Czech Opava – +22. Secondly, Prometheus is the reigning champion of Ukraine, the richest team in the country. The club is headed by experienced Israeli coach Ronen Ginzburg, who took the Czech national team to the Olympic Games for the first time this summer (having dealt with Canada in the qualifying semifinals and Greece in the final). And this summer the Dnipro team signed D’Angelo Harrison. Last season, the 28-year-old American played for Brindisi, becoming the top scorer in the Italian championship. Indicators averaged 16.9 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game.

In Champions League qualifying, Harrison confirmed his class. With Levski he scored 16 points, with Opava – 33, and in the final – 20. And almost all of them occurred in the first half of the meeting, when Prometheus literally took out his opponent. Parma did almost nothing in the attack. At some point they were losing “-17”, but before the big break they were able to reduce the difference to “-13”.

It was not possible to put the squeeze on the opponent

The third quarter turned the tide of the match. During the break, Maksvitis reached out to his players, and they began to dominate the court. The ten-minute was won with a crushing score of 24: 8. Evgeny Voronov and Jeremiah Hill acted very cool in those minutes. The Russian club stepped forward and it seemed that putting the squeeze on the Ukrainian club was already a matter of technology. But in the decisive moments of the final quarter, Harrison was again involved, and he was also supported by Dalenta Stephens. Former Milwaukee and Memphis forward decided everything in a tense ending. The shots of the Parma leaders were inaccurate.

Thus, Parma goes to the FIBA ​​Europe Cup. Last season, the Permians also played in this tournament and even managed to get to the Final Four. Prometas will make its debut in the Champions League main draw. Dnipro team will play home matches of the Champions League in Zaporozhye.