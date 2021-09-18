“The PS3 was a nightmare.” Gran Turismo series creator talks openly about Sony console

Kazunori Yamauchi has developed Gran Turismo games for PlayStation devices over the years. He is a highly experienced professional who knows how to measure performance and understand the capabilities of each Sony generation.

In a recent interview with The Gamer, the boss of Polyphony Digital made no secret of the fact that in the PS3 era, his team had to face many challenges to tame the new beast and get the expected performance from it:

“The PS3 was a nightmare because the hardware was so hard to design. It was very productive if you learn how to use it properly, but getting to that point was a nightmare. Only after the release of GT6 [в 2013 году] we were able to get the best out of the console — that’s how difficult it was. “

Gran Turismo 5 Prologue was released on PS3 in 2007, but only three years later, players were able to get acquainted with the full-fledged sequel. Precisely because of the problems with the development of elements for the PlayStation 3, Gran Turismo 6 came out only in 2013, immediately after the launch of PlayStation 4. The developers faced a huge problem on the PS3 and the Japanese developer confirmed that the PlayStation 5 is much easier to work with.