The Russian national team won all the matches in the group at the Futsal World Cup :: Football :: RBC Sport

On Saturday, in the final meeting of the group stage, the Russians beat the Guatemala team with a score of 4: 1. The rival of the team in 1/8 finals will be determined later

The Russian national mini-football team beat the Guatemala team with a score of 4: 1 in the final match of the group stage of the World Cup, which is taking place in Lithuania.

The winners were scored by Andrey Afanasyev (2nd minute), Yanar Asadov (10), Sergey Abramov (14) and Artem Antoshkin (27). Among the losers, Roman Alvarado (25) scored.

The Russians won all the matches in the group, previously they beat the teams of Egypt (9: 0) and Uzbekistan (4: 2). The Russian national team reached the 1/8 finals from the first place, the team’s rival will be determined later. The Russians will play their first playoff match on September 22.

The second place in the group was taken by Uzbekistan, the third – Guatemala, the fourth – Egypt.

The tournament runs from September 12 to October 3. The 24 national teams are divided into six groups, of which the top two teams will advance to the 1/8 finals, as well as the top four teams from the third place finals.

The Russian team, due to the sanctions of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), plays at the tournament under the abbreviation RFU (Russian Football Union, Russian Football Union).

The reigning world champion is the Argentine team. At the last tournament in 2016 in Colombia, the Argentines beat the Russians in the final.