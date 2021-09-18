The shameful restriction has been lifted from the iPad. How long ago it would be!

Apple has implemented an innovation in iPadOS 15 that will delight the owners of the top iPad models. Thanks to him, these devices can now be more fully used in work, including with resource-intensive applications.

Until now, apps have been allocated no more than 5 GB of RAM or less on the iPad, and the rest has been reserved by the operating system. This is very strange, because on models with 16 GB of RAM, most of the RAM remained unused, that is, these gigabytes remained only on paper, but in reality it was impossible to use them.

With the release of iPadOS 15, the algorithm for allocating RAM in the top iPad modifications will change. On models with 16 GB of RAM, applications can be allocated up to 12 GB of memory, and with 8 GB – up to 6 GB. At the same time, iPadOS will still reserve a certain amount of memory exclusively for system needs – from 2 GB or more, depending on the model.

A large amount of RAM affects the performance of resource-intensive applications (for example, video editors), speeds up switching between applications, and also allows more applications to run in the background (which also has a positive effect on the speed and quality of transition from one program to another while saving data and open sections or pages).

These changes will not affect the low-storage iPad models, including the recently announced sixth-generation iPad mini and ninth-generation iPad, which come with 4GB and 3GB of RAM, respectively. In these models, most of the RAM will be used by system processes, and very crumbs will be allocated to third-party applications.