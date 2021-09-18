Thermaltake unveils The Tower 100 in Metallic Gold

Thermaltake has announced The Tower 100 Metallic Gold Mini computer case, designed for building gaming-grade desktop systems with a panoramic view of the interior space.

The peculiarity of the novelty is an unusual color performance: the device has received a color “golden metallic”. 4mm thick tempered glass panels are installed on the front, left and right sides, so that the entire layout of the computer is perfectly visible.

The body has a vertical design. It is possible to install Mini-ITX motherboards, and the number of expansion slots is limited to two. The length of the graphics accelerator can be up to 330mm.

The system can be equipped with two 3.5 “/ 2.5” drives and two more 2.5 “devices. The interface unit contains a USB 3.2 (Gen2) Type-C connector, two USB 3.0 ports, standard headphone and microphone jacks.

Dimensions are 462.8 × 266 × 266 mm, weight – 6.1 kg. In the case of air cooling, you can use one 120/140 mm fan each at the top, rear and in the area of ​​the PSU shroud. When using liquid cooling, a 120 mm top radiator can be mounted.