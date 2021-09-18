THQ Nordic Announces Jagged Alliance 3 – Designed By Surviving Mars

Publishing THQ Nordic and development studio Haemimont Games (Surviving Mars) presented the third part of the cult series of turn-based tactical role-playing games Jagged Alliance at the 10th Anniversary Showcase.

Jagged Alliance 3 takes place on the territory of the fictional country of Grand Chien, teeming with natural resources and political problems for users to solve.

Jagged Alliance 3 will offer to put together a squad of mercenaries (each with its own history and “cockroaches”), go to explore Grand Chien, earn money and raise your team.

It is reported that among the 3 mercenaries available in Jagged Alliance, there are both newcomers and “Old fan favorites of the franchise”… As the fighters develop, their abilities will expand.

Battles in Jagged Alliance 3 will take place in turn-based mode. Users will have to control the territory, train local residents, command numerous squads and defend against enemies in “Alive and active” the world.

Among other things, Jagged Alliance 3 promises a dramatic open-ended storyline with the ability to decide the fate of Grand Chien and an online co-op with the option to join the session at any time.

At this stage, Jagged Alliance 3 has been confirmed for PC only (Steam page is already available). There are no release dates yet either – it is reported that the game is “Deep in development”…