THQ Nordic Reveals Outcast 2, A Remake Of Destroy All Humans! 2, Jagged Alliance 3 and more – Gambling addiction

THQ Nordic hosted a broadcast, which presented six new games and videos on ELEX II and Expeditions: Rome… Collected all the videos from the show in this post!

The presentation started with Rammstein and the announcement of the remake Destroy All Humans! 2… The video showed the Moon and locations from the main game (which will also appear in the remake). The game is being created for PS5, Xbox Series and PC.

And a gameplay video to boot.

Announced Outcast 2 – A New Beginning – continuation of the 1999 game about the adventures of Cutter Slade on a mysterious planet full of beauty and danger.

And one more video dedicated to the world of Outcast 2 (and some gameplay).

As promised, a new video of a tactical role-playing game was presented at the presentation Expeditions: Rome, in which the developers talk about the features of the project.

Its action takes place in various places of the Roman Republic at its decline.

It’s time for racing and speed! Submitted by MX vs ATV Legends for PC and both PlayStation and Xbox.

Fans of strategy, ready to conquer the world and fight political opponents, can appreciate the trailer Superpower III.

Fresh Story Trailer Published ELEX II, in which the protagonist, without much success, tries to convince others to face a new threat.

Ivan and his mercenary friends return in their debut trailer Jagged Alliance 3. “How do you like it?”

They also showed some tactical gameplay, as well as various locations.

On the show THQ Nordic SpongeBob, Patrick and Friends dropped in – trailer presented SpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake for PS4, Xbox One, Switch and PC.

Broadcast in full