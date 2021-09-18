Tomi Lamsa: “Every opponent is tuned to Hartikainen”

Head coach of Salavat Yulaev Tomi Lamsa commented on the victory over Dinamo Minsk (1: 0) in the KHL regular championship match.

– It was a difficult game with a very good opponent. It turned out to be a real battle, a good team played against us. I want to mention Metsola, he made important rescues, played great in the minority. We are glad to have won seven victories in seven matches. The meeting was not easy.

– Is everything okay when playing in the majority?

– I think we had good chances in the first period to score. But we need to work on this component.

– Why did you beat past rivals so easily, but did you have problems with Dinamo Minsk?

– To gain points in the KHL, you must always be at a good level. Today we lacked the freshness that was in the previous meetings.

– What about Biryukov?

– We did not discuss this moment with him. Bad case, Biryukov did not see his opponent and fell.

– What percentage now estimate the readiness of Hartikainen for the season?

– Hartikainen demonstrates a great game. Each rival to tune in to him, it is not easy for him to act on the ice. But he is an experienced hockey player. Knows how and when to act. If not for his pass today, the game could have ended differently.

– They say that Amirov is a top-6 player. We saw that last year it was hard for him in the third link. Do you have a headache because there is nowhere to put Amirov?

– Amirov will go with us on the road, possibly play in one of the matches. I look forward to when he comes back. I don’t have a headache, it’s good that we have a long bench. We have a lot of matches to play before the winter break.

– Can we say that you brought the team to the beginning of the season at peak form and that is why many players are injured?

– I do not agree, all injuries are absolutely game. It has nothing to do with it.

– But Salavat is now specifically at its peak?

– We started the last season well too. You always want to be in the best shape. Yes, we have a part of such a plan, – GorObzor.Ru correspondent reports the words of Lamsa.

