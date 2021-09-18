Twelve Minutes – head in a loop, dinner on the table. Review / Games

genre Quest Publisher Annapurna Interactive The developer Luis Antonio Minimum Requirements Windows 7, Intel Core i5-2300 3.1 GHz or AMD Phenom II X4 965 3.4 GHz, 2 GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTS 450 or AMD Radeon HD 5770 discrete graphics with 1 GB VRAM, 15 GB storage Recommended Requirements Windows 10, Intel Core i5-6600 3.3 GHz or AMD FX-835 4.0 GHz processor, 4 GB RAM, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1080 or AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT discrete graphics with 8 GB VRAM release date August 19, 2021 Age qualification From 18 years old Localization Text Platforms PC, Xbox Official site

Were playing on PC

Where is the damn key ?! Why do I forget him all the time! And the smartphone too – I wonder if I sowed it somewhere along the way or is it at home? When did I ever get so distracted? It’s amazing that I found my way home at all. So, okay, the spare key should be in the flowerpot. Uf-f-f, that’s it, I’m home. The wife is in the bathroom. Today we have an important dinner with her signature dessert – we celebrate … By the way, how do I know that? This should be a surprise. How unexpected should be the arrival of a policeman in five minutes. He needs a watch … Damn, pull yourself together, you can’t even remember to take your phone and keys with you, how do you know the future? Hi dear! I’m here again.

⇡ #Believing is not easy, thinking is hard

The time loop is such a popular, overused (and narrative-friendly) stamp that almost any use of it can be predicted down to the smallest detail. The question is no longer so much how as why. Here is the shape of the loop itself and even its explanation (as usual, at the end we are waiting What a twist – we will talk about this in more detail below) are not fraught with surprises – it is much more interesting how the gameplay depends on it.

An ordinary evening. You come home from work, and your wife has prepared a surprise for you – a candlelit dinner, during which she will tell you something important. But dinner will be interrupted – a policeman will burst into the house with accusations against his wife. You can intervene, you can not interfere, you can even try to escape – you will return to the beginning. Doorway, noise of water in the bathroom, gentle greeting, policeman, first aid kit, street, lantern. All you can do is interact with various objects, combine them with each other, or show the other two participants in the events. This will change the process, but the outcome will not. Your task, of course, is to find out the truth and thereby break the vicious noose.

The most exciting thing is the minimalism of the available actions. There are few active objects in an apartment consisting of two small rooms and a bathroom, all interactions between them are quite obvious, and the whole loop lasts ten (not twelve, this is important – there is a plot explanation for this for attentive) minutes. Moreover, there is no single correct regulation of actions – everyone in their own order will find out why this is all happening, who is to blame and what to do. And, most importantly, there is no need to perform any non-obvious actions, except, perhaps, one of the final ones – this is not the point-and-click-quest that you cannot master without looking into the passage. It also completely lacks pixel hunting. The path to truth will be littered with a number of pleasant insights – Twelve Minutes really makes you feel smart, and not vice versa, as often happens in similar games.

In terms of its structure and tempo, the creation of Luis Antonio (indicated as the sole creator of the game, although this is not at all the case – we are not talking about the exploits of Lucas Pope in this case) most of all resembles a rehearsal musical composition in the style of minimalism (perhaps the most famous example is In C by Terry Riley): the loop-melody remains essentially the same, but gradually the instruments-shades are added or changed, and these minimal changes over time dramaticallychange the picture. If it is interesting to observe this in music, then here we are actually playing this melody. To some, the process may really seem like a rehearsal, and at some point it will actually be so – sometimes you just have to wait some events in order to make regular changes to them – but the very ability to change the whole picture with small strokes is captivating.

If it was possible to make a revolution in such a simple and long-established genre as point-and-click, then perhaps this is it: the triumph of combinatorics.

⇡ #Everything that was not with me was and passed

But Twelve Minutes is undoubtedly not a game where the process is all about it. Publishing such Annapurna Interactive, it seems, simply will not undertake – history must always be at the forefront. This happens, of course, here too – and this is the most controversial part of the whole conversation about the project.

Directing and staging are clearly the strengths of Twelve Minutes. Perhaps even the strongest. After all, it was not in vain that Hollywood stars were called in for scoring: James McAvoy, Daisy Ridley and Willem Dafoe. Moreover, powerful actors have something to play – the pace of the narrative during each loop, no matter how they change due to your actions, is wonderful, the intensity of the drama is high, the scenes are set neatly and well. Stanislavsky would appreciate it.

Also, everything is in order with the animation, graphic and sound design – not as rich as with the voice acting, this is still an indie project, albeit with a wow effect in the form of casting, but, again, neatly. The top view sometimes changes to a first-person view – then the simplicity of the design, of course, catches the eye, but no serious questions arise. The music is not remembered, but it is appropriate and turns on on time – including as a hint: a sound background that is unusual at this moment in time has appeared – which means that you are taking the next step in studying the situation.

But the story itself … Not that it definitely did not work out – the plot is still very intriguing, it has several interesting tricks in its stock, and even dead ends when looking for a way out of the loop add strokes – but still, the denouement, let’s say, is great concedes the origin. Shyamalan’s twist is always a shaky foundation for building a story, but the aforementioned high-quality production provides good building materials. It remains only to cement everything with the cement of empathy – and this is where problems arise. Unnamed heroes, an unnamed policeman, with rough strokes this character backstory is truly turn on what is happening on the screen, despite the efforts of McAvoy, Defoe and Ridley, is difficult. Suspension to the level of the player “just solving the problem” is inevitable – and this greatly interferes with the game.

***

Twelve Minutes, despite some problems with the player’s immersion and manipulativeness of the key plot twist, still soars above the level of “just another curious puzzle” thanks to wonderful actors behind the scenes, good tempo (the game is not too long), good production and an intriguing set-up. And this is at least an interesting example of how combining several hateful things (a time loop and a point-and-click quest) can turn out to be a fresh, in some ways even revolutionary work.

Advantages:

a fresh look at a seemingly dying genre;

intriguing plot, excellent production;

excellent voice acting (only in English, of course);

the opportunity to build a large plot picture through a small number of means is very fascinating.

Disadvantages:

controversial resolution of a key intrigue;

lack of emotional involvement due to anonymous characters.

Graphics Poor, but high quality – a typical story with indie games. Here, one can separately note the excellent polish (which is logical – all the action is on a small patch): pleasant animations, a simple but interesting play with light. Sound World stars in the voice acting, and they do not work for a dump. Music is a classic backdrop for thrillers. Single player game A rehearsal, but intriguing quest with a huge number of combinations of the few available means – successful both in pace and in duration. Collective game Not provided. General impression Twelve Minutes is definitely one of the most interesting, curious, fresh detective games in recent years, but it does not leave the feeling that all the possibilities of a well-thought-out formula have not been used.

Rating: 8.0 / 10

Video: