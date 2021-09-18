Ufa – Khimki – 3: 2, Denis Glushakov scored a double – how does he play this season, will he be called up to the Russian national team

On October 8 and 11, the Russian national team will play two matches of the 2022 World Cup qualifying round. Karpin’s team will play at home with Slovakia and away with Slovenia. The roster for the October matches will be known a few days before the national team’s gathering, but now it seems that there is a clear candidate for getting into the final list, who has not been called up for the national team since March 2018. Denis Glushakov ready to impose competition Barinov, Mukhin and Kuzyaev in the main team of the country.

“The goal is to get into the national team. It’s not a secret”

In the summer of 2018, Glushakov did not make it to the final squad of the national team for the home world championship and has not received an invitation since then. The midfielder said that the coach does not decide everything in the team, there are influential people. “When you grow up, you will understand everything,” said Cherchesov Glushakov and deprived him of the national team for three years.

Appointment Karpina to the post of head coach of the Russian national team inspired the midfielder. At the end of July, after the match with Zenit, Denis answered a question about a possible return to the national team. “I always keep in mind the return to the national team, but not always everything depends on me. There are always chances. My job is to train and play, and the coach will have to choose. The main thing is that there are no people around the coach who prevent me from playing and Russian football in general. Did you manage to talk with Karpin? No. I talk with him from morning to night, or what? We just worked together, I respect him. If we see each other, of course, we communicate, ”said Glushakov.

Once again, Glushakov announced his desire to get into the national team in August. The midfielder did not receive a call for the September matches, but was glad that Karpin mentioned his last name. “What do you think about the list of the Russian national team? It was nice when Valery Karpin mentioned my name – albeit in passing. I think that there is simply no greater motivation for me than to play in the national team jersey. It seems that the list is not final, there may always be some changes. In any case, like five and 10 years ago, only one thing is required of me – to be a thousand percent ready and to help my team. That is what I try to do in every match, ”the footballer said.

By the way, Glushakov appeared in Spartak thanks to Karpin. Denis performed under the guidance of a 52-year-old coach for nine months and maintained a good, friendly relationship with him. The experience of an older player can come in handy for Karpin in the Russian national team.





How Glushakov plays in Khimki and how he played for the national team

Denis starts this season with shock – he scored six goals in eight matches. With his precise strikes, the footballer brought Khimki three points: his goals allowed the club not to lose to Rostov, Rubin and Nizhny Novgorod. In addition, Glushakov distinguished himself in the match against Spartak and scored a brace against Ufa. In addition, the midfielder became the team captain: in four meetings he entered the field with a bandage. Denis is in the top 3 in interceptions and tackles this season among midfielders and is the leader in his position in terms of the number of shots and goals. In addition, he broke into the top three scorers of the season in the RPL (the same number of goals for Smolova, more – only for Agalarova).

For the national team, Glushakov played 57 matches, scored five goals and gave one assist. The midfielder made his debut in 2011 as a substitute in a friendly against Qatar. He played one match at Euro 2012, but at the same time regularly went to the 2014 World Cup and 2016 European Championship. At the European Championship in France, Glushakov scored a goal against Slovakia. In addition, he played all the matches in the Confederations Cup.





Glushakov’s competitors in the national team

At the last training camp with Karpin, Barinov played in the position of the defensive player, and Kuzyaev was a little higher. Glushakov’s competitor in position, Mukhin, remained on the bench in all three matches. In case of getting into the national team, the midfielder of Khimki will compete with these players for the first team.

If we compare Glushakov with Barinov, Kuzyaev and Mukhin, then according to many statistical indicators the Khimki footballer is in the lead. Denis spends more time on the field, often shoots on goal (on average 3.6 hits per match) and scores. Glushakov has six goals in the RPL, while Mukhin, Barinov and Kuzyaev have none. As for defensive actions, the midfielder of Khimki is not inferior to his rival from CSKA in the qualifiers, he is the least beaten by his rivals in dribbling (0.7 per match on average) and makes an average of 1.6 interceptions per match along with Barinov. There is nothing to say about the attack. Glushakov in all respects (except for assists) is better than competitors. Perhaps he is closer than ever to returning to the national team. But will Karpin call him?