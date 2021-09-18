Vanguard launched on PlayStation, Xbox and PC

V Call of Duty: Vanguard open testing of multiplayer has started – now all owners of PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series, as well as PC can evaluate the shooter. Beta extended until September 22nd, 8:00 p.m. EDT.
In the meantime, data miners have found references to upcoming Vanguard multiplayer maps in the game files, including one for the Zombie mode:
  • Berlin
  • Bastion
  • Bocage
  • Casablanca
  • Castle (remake of a map from Call of Duty: World at War)
  • War of the Dead (“Zombie”)
  • Das haus
  • Demyansk
  • Dome (remake of a map from Call of Duty: World at War)
  • Desert Siege
  • Factory
  • Gavutu (apparently there will be a night version as well)
  • Hotel Royale
  • Numa
  • Numa-Numa
  • Oasis (possibly a remake of a map from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3)
  • Paradise
  • Red star
  • Shipment (apparently the same legendary small card)
  • Sub Pen (apparently a remake of a map from Call of Duty: World at War)
  • Tuscan
  • Airstrip (Contest of Champions mode)
  • Train Yard (Contest of Champions)
  • Courtyard (Contest of Champions)
  • Market (Contest of Champions mode).

In addition, the names of some of the campaign missions have been published (just below), as well as a list of additional operators, modes and more. But back to the tasks (which we managed to find in the beta files):

  • Numa numa trail
  • The Battle Of El Alamein
  • The battle of midway
  • Phoenix
  • Stalingrad
  • The fourth reich
  • The Rats of Tobruk
  • Operation Tonga
  • Lady Nightingale.

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches November 5 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC.

