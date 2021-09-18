Vanguard launched on PlayStation, Xbox and PC

Call of Duty: Vanguard open testing of multiplayer has started – now all owners of PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series, as well as PC can evaluate the shooter. Beta open testing of multiplayer has started – now all owners of PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series, as well as PC can evaluate the shooter. Beta extended until September 22nd, 8:00 p.m. EDT.

In the meantime, data miners have found references to upcoming Vanguard multiplayer maps in the game files, including one for the Zombie mode:

Berlin

Bastion

Bocage

Casablanca

Castle (remake of a map from Call of Duty: World at War)

War of the Dead (“Zombie”)

Das haus

Demyansk

Dome (remake of a map from Call of Duty: World at War)

Desert Siege

Factory

Gavutu (apparently there will be a night version as well)

Hotel Royale

Numa

Numa-Numa

Oasis (possibly a remake of a map from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3)

Paradise

Red star

Shipment (apparently the same legendary small card)

Sub Pen (apparently a remake of a map from Call of Duty: World at War)

Tuscan

Airstrip (Contest of Champions mode)

Train Yard (Contest of Champions)

Courtyard (Contest of Champions)

Market (Contest of Champions mode).

In addition, the names of some of the campaign missions have been published (just below), as well as a list of additional operators, modes and more. But back to the tasks (which we managed to find in the beta files):

Numa numa trail

The Battle Of El Alamein

The battle of midway

Phoenix

Stalingrad

The fourth reich

The Rats of Tobruk

Operation Tonga

Lady Nightingale.

Call of Duty: Vanguard launches November 5 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC.