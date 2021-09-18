Vanguard launched on PlayStation, Xbox and PC

V Call of Duty: Vanguard open testing of multiplayer has started – now all owners of PS4 and PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series, as well as PC can evaluate the shooter. Beta extended until September 22nd, 8:00 p.m. EDT.
In the meantime, data miners have found references to upcoming Vanguard multiplayer maps in the game files, including one for the Zombie mode:
- Berlin
- Bastion
- Bocage
- Casablanca
- Castle (remake of a map from Call of Duty: World at War)
- War of the Dead (“Zombie”)
- Das haus
- Demyansk
- Dome (remake of a map from Call of Duty: World at War)
- Desert Siege
- Factory
- Gavutu (apparently there will be a night version as well)
- Hotel Royale
- Numa
- Numa-Numa
- Oasis (possibly a remake of a map from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3)
- Paradise
- Red star
- Shipment (apparently the same legendary small card)
- Sub Pen (apparently a remake of a map from Call of Duty: World at War)
- Tuscan
- Airstrip (Contest of Champions mode)
- Train Yard (Contest of Champions)
- Courtyard (Contest of Champions)
- Market (Contest of Champions mode).
In addition, the names of some of the campaign missions have been published (just below), as well as a list of additional operators, modes and more. But back to the tasks (which we managed to find in the beta files):
- Numa numa trail
- The Battle Of El Alamein
- The battle of midway
- Phoenix
- Stalingrad
- The fourth reich
- The Rats of Tobruk
- Operation Tonga
- Lady Nightingale.
Call of Duty: Vanguard launches November 5 on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series, Xbox One and PC.
