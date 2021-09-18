Volleyball, Poland – Slovenia 18.09.2021. Semifinal. ONLINE video broadcast of the European Championship-2021 among men, where to watch

Today, 18:09







On September 18, at the Spodek site in Katowice, Poland, the semifinal match of the European Volleyball Championship among men's teams will take place. The national team of Poland will play with the team of Slovenia.

The Poles are confidently moving towards the next title. At the current championship, the wards Vitala Heinen did not suffer a single defeat. We won victories in all matches of the group. At the start of the playoffs, Wilfredo Leon and company beat the Finns (3: 0), and then the Russians, also in 3 sets.

As for the Slovenes, the team Alberto Giugliani added to the campaign of the tournament. At the stage of the group stage, the Balkans won three victories and two defeats. In the 1/8 finals, Toncek Stern and company beat the Croatian national team 3: 1, followed by the co-hosts of the Czech volleyball players (3: 0).

The current Slovenian national team is strong in team actions, where there is no clear leader. The Balkan team achieves results exclusively through team play.

How this curious semifinal match will turn out directly, and whether Slovenian volleyball players will be able to impose a fight on the formidable Poles, watch live …

The start of the broadcast of the match Poland – Slovenia at 18:30 Moscow time.

Match result national team victory Slovenia. Game score Poland – Slovenia 1: 3 (25-17, 30-32, 16-25, 35-37). Slovenes in the final, where they will play with the winner of the pair Italy – Serbia.

