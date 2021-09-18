VTB United League Super Cup with the participation of four teams starts in Moscow – 09/18/2021

A source: RIA News”

MOSCOW, September 18. / TASS /. The first ever VTB United League basketball Super Cup with the participation of four Russian teams kicks off on September 18 in Moscow. CSKA, Zenit, UNICS and Lokomotiv-Kuban will play in the new tournament, which bears the name of Alexander Yakovlevich Gomelsky.

Three out of four participants in the starting season will represent Russia in the Euroleague – CSKA, Zenit and UNICS.

VTB United League General Director Ilona Korstin told TASS that she expects the arrival of all the strongest teams. Hence the main intrigue – how will CSKA rookie Alexei Shved prove himself.

The Super Cup will take place on September 18-19 at VTB-Arena. “We are co-organizers of the tournament together with Moskomsport this year. We are holding it in one of the best basketball arenas in Russia, it is both new and roomy, it’s a pity that the upcoming games will not be held with full stands, ”said Korstin. “There will be social distance, chess seating of spectators and mandatory wearing of masks in the arena.”

The rosters of CSKA, Zenit and UNICS have noticeably changed and strengthened. Croatian Mario Hezonja now plays in the Kazan team, Shabazz Napier, who spent six seasons in the National Basketball Association (NBA), moved to the St. Petersburg camp. Lokomotiv also has a newcomer with NBA experience – Jonathan Motley. All of them must come to the tournament.

The tournament is new, but it is already clear that it will be incredibly interesting. Sergey Kushchenko President of VTB United League

This year’s tournament is not included in the VTB United League calendar, being a pre-season one. According to Kushchenko, in the future it will be with him that the official season will start.

Battle of the richest clubs

On Saturday there will be meetings UNICS – Zenit and CSKA – Lokomotiv-Kuban. The Sunday program will begin with a match for the bronze medals, and the final will take place at 19:00 Moscow time.

On Friday, the VTB-Arena hosted a traditional press conference at which the budgets of Russian clubs were announced. The teams that will start fighting for the Gomelsky Cup on Saturday turned out to be the wealthiest in the country.

CSKA remains the only Russian VTB United League club, whose revenues in the 2020/21 season exceeded 2 billion rubles. Next in the table are Zenit (1.96 billion rubles) and Lokomotiv-Kuban (1.29 billion rubles). UNICS ‘income barely exceeded one billion rubles, but this season the situation should change due to the team’s upcoming start in the Euroleague.

The budget of the VTB United League itself in the 2020/21 season turned out to be surplus, revenues amounted to 693.6 million rubles, expenses – 614.5 million rubles. “We were and remain the only competition in the country who opens budgets and insists on it,” said the honorary president of the VTB United League Sergei Ivanov on Friday.