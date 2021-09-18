What Apple didn’t show at its September 14 launch – Wylsacom

Last Tuesday, September 14th, Apple had a very cool presentation where it showed two new iPads, a new Apple Watch, and four new iPhones. But according to insiders, these are not all new items this fall, so I propose to look into the future and see what else the company has in store for us.

Third generation AirPods

One of the main surprises of the last presentation was that Apple showed two iPads at once, but did not show headphones. In hindsight, I understand that this is a completely logical step: why should a company present two tablets in two events, following each other with a difference of a month?

The new AirPods will be significantly different from previous models. They will replace the base AirPods 2, bringing the AirPods Pro design, but without the ear pads. Also, they will not have an active noise reduction. At least that’s what insiders say.

The most important and authoritative of the insiders, Min-Chi Kuo, claims that the third generation will be sold alongside the second. But then the question arises: what price will be in the current lineup of headphones?

I assume that only the second generation AirPods with a regular case will remain in the current line, and the wireless version will go into oblivion. At the same time, these headphones will drop in price by $ 10. In this case, AirPods 2 will cost US $ 149 before state taxes.

The price cut is necessary to maintain Apple’s usual $ 50 price fork. Thus, AirPods 3 with a case with wireless charging will cost $ 199, and AirPods Pro will cost the same $ 249.

When they show: the next Apple presentation, which will be held in October-November.

AirPods Pro second generation

New “proshki” should be released next year. We expect Apple to expand their functionality with medical grade sensors. For example, a heart rate monitor and something else.

More about these headphones is not known. We will probably get a lot more information from insiders in the coming months.

When they show: 2022 year.

Sports AirPods Max

They should become athletic only in part. Apple will simply make a lighter version of its larger earbuds using cheaper and lighter materials. This will reduce the cost of the headphones and make them full-fledged competitors to the Bose NC 700 and WH-1000XM3.

However, the fate of the headphones is in question: we have not heard anything about them from insiders for a long time, so the headphones may have disappeared from Apple’s basements due to the low sales of AirPods Max.

When they show: unknown.

Apple Watch Series 7 with iPhone 12/13 flat design

Another product that made me shout “What?” We expected the Apple Watch Series 7 to look like this:

But instead, they look like this:

What made insiders confident that Apple would indeed showcase a flat watch? This is a question that we are unlikely to find an answer to. But here I propose to discuss a couple of theories.

The first is related to the difficulties of production. Several publications at once wrote a week before the presentation that Apple had a problem with the production of new watches. They say that the updated design carries difficulties for which the assemblers were not ready:

But the presentation was close, something had to be done. Therefore, the company’s management decided to use the chassis and components from the old watch, only enlarging the display.

Probably, the videos about the watch were already filmed, there were watches that looked like renders. And then they were hastily smeared on a computer, turning them into those Series 7s that we eventually saw at the presentation. Or maybe the videos were shot with a prototype. Or even with Series 6, which were also worked on during post-production.

The viability of this theory is indirectly confirmed by the presentation itself and the Apple website. Why weren’t we told about the iron of the watch? Yes, the battery is bigger, it charges faster. But that’s all we know. What system-on-a-chip do they use? The site does not tell us this either, and Apple leaves a postscript that by the time of release it reserves the right to change the characteristics of the future product. Although what to change? We don’t know anything about watches anyway.

The second theory has to do with Apple’s struggles with insiders. The company literally hates leaking people. Therefore, it is quite logical to expect that a decision was made to leak unreliable information to insiders, and at the same time to check who exactly inside Apple contacts them.

When they show: either in the fall of 2022, or never.

Protected Apple Watch

We learned that the company is developing such watches from Mark Gourmet from Bloomberg:

According to him, the watch will receive a rubberized and more protected case, suitable for “hardcore athletes”, but only the development of the watch can be stopped at any time.

However, during the presentation of the Apple Watch Series 7, we were shown just the greater security of this generation of watches:

Therefore, I have an assumption that Mr. Gourmet was talking about the new features of the Series 7, and not about any other watch.

When they show: probably never.

MacBook Pro on Apple’s own system-on-a-chip

One of the most anticipated Apple innovations. Last year, from the presentation of computers at the M1, we remembered that computers are wildly interesting.

This year there will be a sequel. MacBook Pro will receive a new design. Don’t expect big changes: the computer will just get a little flatter, lose the Touch Bar, return the F1 … F12 keypad, and also return some old ports like MagSafe for charging, HDMI and SD card slots.

These computers will receive new miniLED-displays with a diagonal of 14 and 16 inches, as well as a more advanced system-on-a-chip, which in the media is codenamed Apple M1X. This chip will be much more powerful than the M1 and will also support more RAM and Thunderbolt ports.

When they show: at the next Apple presentation in October – November.

Mac mini with a redesigned design

We are also looking forward to the Apple nettop update. This baby may become even more powerful, and the current version is sorely lacking in a stronger iron. As a Mac mini user on M1 I speak!

If you believe the renders published by John Prosser (I know, you hardly trust him, but he was the one who published reliable renders of the AirPods Max that had not yet been released), they tell us that the nettop will be very similar to the Apple TV of the first generation:

The set-top box is very suitable for the role of the future computer. She is thin, light. And the polycarbonate upper can be brought back to life. It would be cool!

When they show: probably along with the new MacBook Pro, that is, at the next Apple presentation, which will be held in October-November.

Large iMac, iMac Pro, and Mac Pro

We haven’t heard anything about these computers, except that Apple is working on them. Apparently, the big iMac will get a 32-inch display.

On the basis of this computer can be made and iMac Pro. I suppose they will be different in color: the regular iMac will repeat the stunning colors of the 24-inch color scheme, and the “proshka” will be in silver and Space Gray.

We don’t know much about the Mac Pro either. For example, it will repeat the design of the current model, but only get a much more compact body. It is assumed that it will be halved.

Most likely, the iMac Pro and Mac Pro will receive the most powerful systems-on-a-chip developed by Apple, after which even the most skeptical skeptics will have no doubt that ARM is not only a mobile architecture.

When they show: presumably in 2022. The fact is that Apple has promised to complete the transition to its own chips in two years. The countdown has started since last November. We hope the pandemic did not interfere with the company’s plans.

Apple glasses

Apple is known to be working on virtual and / or mixed and augmented reality glasses. Apparently, these are at least two different products.

The first to present the easiest glasses to develop – virtual and / or mixed reality. I write with a slash, because different insiders say different things.

The main question I have for these glasses is: what about the content? While he is gone, there is no market for them.

However, Apple has high hopes for augmented reality. At least the head of the company Tim Cook recently called himself “the number one augmented reality fan.” After such statements, one involuntarily thinks that Apple is almost ready to show a new product. Moreover, insiders call the release year.

When they show: 2022 year. This will be the first “live” event since the pandemic.

iPhone SE third generation

Another novelty next year. But you should not expect such a design from her:

This is just a concept drawn by Majin Bu, and it has nothing to do with reality.

Instead, according to Ming-Chi Kuo, the third-generation iPhone SE will look exactly like the second-generation SE. The new smartphone will receive a new system-on-chip Apple A15 Bionic with an integrated 5G modem.

When they show: we expect it to be released in the spring of 2022.

Apple car

Rumors about an Apple car have been around for a long time. But they especially resumed at the beginning of this year, when representatives of the Hyundai concern let slip that they were working with Apple. Then, according to insiders, the Cupertino-based company cut off all relations with the Korean holding due to its talkativeness. And after that, the people involved in Project Titan methodically began to leave Apple. Under this codename, a car is being developed in the company.

The last and very important loss was the departure of Doug Field, who led the development of the car:

Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman considers his departure “the biggest setback in the history of Apple’s automotive project.” Also, Mr. Gourmet, because of this event, questions the car’s exit in the first half of this decade.

When released: it is not worth waiting until 2024.

What of all of the above are you waiting for?