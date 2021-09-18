What awaits Medvedev next: how to become the first racket, when he plays in Russia, what trophy is in the plans

1333 points separate Medvedev’s second position in the ATP rankings from leader Djokovic. The scoring system is such that each week the points earned in the corresponding week a year ago are deducted from the total and a new result is added. In the 2021 season, Djokovic won three Grand Slam tournaments, and Medvedev will mainly defend points in the fall, and not earn new ones, so there is little chance of overtaking the Serb by the end of the year. The previous Russian leader in the world ranking was Safin, this was in the fall of 2000.