What awaits Medvedev next: how to become the first racket, when he plays in Russia, what trophy is in the plans

Russian Daniil Medvedev won the first Grand Slam tournament in his career – in the final of the US Open, he defeated Serb Novak Djokovic, who was one step away from a record 21 title. Infographics “Vedomosti. Sports ”explains the significance of the event.
16 for years, men from Russia have not won Grand Slam tournaments. Before Medvedev titles were taken by Evgeny Kafelnikov (Roland Garros –1996, Australian Open – 1999) and Marat Safin (US Open – 2000, Australian Open – 2005). The men’s collection of Russian tennis lacks only Wimbledon, the English trophy was taken only by Maria Sharapova – 17-year-old in 2004.
$ 2.5 Medvedev received million for his victory in New York, in total for his career, he has already earned $ 19.8 million in prize money. A check from the organizers of the US Open is the record money that a Russian representative has ever received for performing at one tournament. Before Daniel, the most impressive bonus was taken by Sharapova at Roland Garros -2014 – 1.65 million euros, and Marat Safin 16 years ago in Australia received only $ 0.9 million. Medvedev is now 26th in career prize money, the leader from $ 153 million – Novak Djokovic, whom Daniil defeated in the final.
1500 points need to be protected by Medvedev at the Final Tournament, which will be held in Turin in 2021. A year ago, Daniel won it for the first time, so in the ranking of the Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP), which determines the strongest player in the world at a particular moment, he can only keep this amount, but not improve.
1333 points separate Medvedev’s second position in the ATP rankings from leader Djokovic. The scoring system is such that each week the points earned in the corresponding week a year ago are deducted from the total and a new result is added. In the 2021 season, Djokovic won three Grand Slam tournaments, and Medvedev will mainly defend points in the fall, and not earn new ones, so there is little chance of overtaking the Serb by the end of the year. The previous Russian leader in the world ranking was Safin, this was in the fall of 2000.
2 of the tournament, where Medvedev can perform, will be held in Russia in the fall: on October 18, the Kremlin Cup will begin in Moscow, immediately after, on October 25, St. Petersburg Open. The top player’s plans do not always include tournaments of the modest ATP 250 category (250 points are played, at the US Open – 2000), but after the victory in the United States, Medvedev announced that he did not plan to defend last year’s Erste Bank Open title in Vienna, which coincides in time with St. Petersburg Open: “I will definitely not play anywhere else when there is a tournament in Russia”.
4 players from Russia are now in the top 30 of the world ranking – this is the best indicator among all countries. Andrei Rublev after the US Open became the fifth (lost in the third round, but ahead of Dominic Tim and Rafael Nadal, who did not play in the tournament), the opening of the season Aslan Karatsev is 25th, and the Olympic finalist Karen Khachanov is 27th. The next task after the Slam, Medvedev designated victory in the November final stage of the Davis Cup – Russia has not won the team tournament for 13 years.
$ 8 million a year, according to Forbes, Medvedev earns from sponsorship contracts – more than anyone else in Russian sports. Thanks to the agency IMG Tennis, which is in charge of marketing the tennis player, the list of its partners includes outfitters Lacoste and Tecnifibre (rackets), Bovet watch brand, Tinkoff bank. In January 2021, Medvedev extended cooperation with BMW on improved terms, and on the eve of the US Open became the global ambassador of the HyperX computer technology brand.