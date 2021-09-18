what kind of manager does the red and white need, Luca Cattani, RPL, Fedun. Sport-Express

A good sports director is the key to success.

As usual, it is restless in Spartak. However, all storms do not cancel the need for some personnel decisions. In particular, the appointment of a sports director. The position has been vacant for a month, since the departure of Dmitry Popov.

Some time ago, colleagues from Championship.com announced a candidate for this post – Luca Cattani, an employee of the PSG breeding service. By the way, in Telegram– On the KB Telega channel, information about the possible arrival of this specialist at Spartak appeared back in November 2020. Kattani was considered for the post of sports director of the red and white club in the summer of 2020, but the then general director Shamil Gazizov chose Nariman Akavov for this position.

I must say briefly about Cattani: he once worked at Palermo for the mad Maurizio Zamparini, where he brought Paulo Dybala and Franco Vasquez, and also sold Javier Pastore at PSG. Then there was a short period of work at Chelsea and, finally, Paris, where the Italian still works. According to my information, Zarema Salikhova and Kattani know each other.

But even if all this is nothing more than rumors, it is interesting to think about who does Spartak need for the position of sports director?

Ideally, this is the person who determines the concept of the development of the entire sports segment of the club, from the base to the youth teams. He, of course, is responsible for the selection of a coach, selection work (transfers to “entry” and “exit”), the effectiveness of the club vertical, that is, the player’s passage from the youth team to the main team.

Naturally, such a person should independently conduct an intra-club personnel policy, that is, select the heads of the academy, the selection department, monitor financial fair play and, at the same time, strive for the consistency of all the outlined processes. In other words, transfers like Gus Til, who were allegedly offered to Leonid Fedun by outsiders, should not be.

“Spartak” right now needs to structure work in all areas that fall within the area of ​​responsibility of the sports director: writing a concept, and determining the effectiveness of the second team, and adjusting the youth vertical, and conducting planned breeding work.

Spartak should decide on the game model and long-term goals that the club is striving for. It is difficult to do this taking into account the constant rotation of personnel in the sports block, but it is simply necessary. Otherwise, it turns out that the leadership of the red-and-white is very much like the pilot of an airplane launching a guided missile, whose coordinates are continuously corrected. As a result, none of the targets is hit, and the warhead disappears in the depths of the oceans.

Therefore, it is imperative to include in the tasks of the sporting director the definition of the football character of the team. In this sense, an excellent Eastern European example is Shakhtar Donetsk, where for many years there is an understandable game pattern, thanks to which the management has a clear idea of ​​the candidates for the head coach (they are tracked a lot in advance) and the type of players who can strengthen the team.

That is why the Donetsk club has a very effective policy in all respects, which creates the most comfortable working conditions. Like in a Japanese office. Hence – stable sporting achievements.

Another condition for achieving the result will be the personality of the manager himself. I am sure that this should be a principled person with an impeccable reputation and authority. For example, like Ralph Rangnick or Luis Kampush. People who will immediately outline the circle of their powers, inside which they will not let anyone in. Even a shareholder.

After all, it often happened that Leonid Fedun seemed to let someone steer, and gave the red and white reins in public, but at the first difficulties he took it back and after some time gave it to others. Such movements should be excluded. And only a serious world-renowned specialist will help Spartak avoid wolf throwing. By the way, Cattani, most likely, will not be able to do this.

However, according to Spartak press secretary Dmitry Zelenov, the club has several candidates. Well, let’s see. This, as always in the context of Spartak, is very interesting.