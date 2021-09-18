When will the new MacBook M1X come out?

According to one version, this will happen on Tuesday, October 12th. Because something else is about to happen on this day. What we have been waiting for three times longer than the next chip and new Macs with this chip inside. On September 14, a significant event happened. It was not what Mark Gourmet had predicted. All that we know about the new chip and new Mac’i, we basically know from the words of the same Mark Gourmet. What if he’s wrong about that too? Everyone is wrong. I may even know why Apple could, at the very last moment, replay the September event program. But what if on October 12, too, things don’t turn out as he predicted? Wrong chips and wrong Macs?

One of the journalists of the British version of MacWorld, in my opinion very plausibly, explained why on September 14, Apple did not introduce AirPods 3. In the US and UK, Apple is in the midst of the “Back to School” campaign. As part of this campaign, high school and college students who buy a computer or tablet from Apple receive AirPods as a gift. To whom and when the brilliant idea of ​​giving wireless headphones came up – I don’t know. I do not know how laborious it is to replace one episode in the video of a virtual event) lasting about ten minutes by two, which all together took about 20 minutes.

It is clear that announcing a new model of AirPods and lowering the price of the old version during such a campaign is unacceptable. The campaign will run until September 27 in the US and October 11 in the UK. And on October 12, Apple will present AirPods 3 (in 10 minutes), as well as a new M-chip and new Macs, in 15 minutes? Do you believe? Other sources also report that the Mac (exclusively Mac) event will take place on October 12. A beautiful date is 10/12/21, and if the month is written in Roman numerals in general, 12X.21. Apple is partial to dates like these. In 15 minutes, you can imagine another one, two or three Macs with an M1 inside, with a mind-boggling new design and a terrible result. I don’t know about you, but I wouldn’t want that.

When AirPods 3 come out

Anytime, after completing the Back to School campaign. October 12 is just like any other day for this. They can be presented with a press release. Spending 5-10 minutes of a virtual event on entry-level wireless headphones is, in my opinion, too much. Even AirPods Max was presented with a press release. Compared to AirPods 3, AirPods Max is like Mac Pro versus Mac mini.

A complex and ambiguous product that would be nice to tell artistically and beautifully. Although lately, Apple has developed a bad habit of sometimes correcting its mistakes. Here AirPods Max was presented “somehow” in December, and in the holiday season they “did not take off”. It is possible that on the day when the next Apple event will take place, in the first minutes of the event, “on the warm-up”, there will still be AirPods 3.

New Apple Silicon Processor

Whether the new chip is what Mark Gurman predicted or not, the powerful chip must be an extension of the M1. The chips predicted by Mark fit Apple’s logic more strongly than all the alternatives. Apple has never introduced an A-chip expansion (like A12X or A10X) before base options (A12 or A10). After the chip with the letter “X” or “Z” at the end of the designation, the base chip will be of no interest to anyone. Plus, those looking for an entry-level Mac can buy one now. But those who are still waiting for a truly professional Mac with Apple Silicon cannot wait for it endlessly.

The M1 has proven that Apple Silicon has fantastic potential. For a Mac with a more powerful M-chip, the requirements are much higher. It should be at least 70-80 percent more productive than a Mac with an M1. M1 Macs are forgiven for their limitations and inconveniences, but a true professional Mac will not be forgiven. Maybe they were delayed precisely because of this. They have no margin for error, they are desperate to take risks. Now they have an almost hopeless situation. Most likely it will be the same MacBook Pro with a diagonal of 14 and 16 inches, and possibly Mac mini, with a powerful chip inside. Not releasing them now would be an unforgivable mistake.

iMac on M1X – what is known about it

iMac on M1X will be. But not the one you think of. The powerful chip could fit into a 24-inch iMac. With a reinforced cooling system, a special color (deep black, for example), with an expanded set of ports and connectors. I would rip such an iMac with my hands, and I know many who would do the same. Unlikely, but a 30-32 inch iMac with a 6K screen resolution is far more unlikely. There is no known production of 30-32-inch mini LED panels for Apple. And information from factories in Southeast Asia flows, no matter how opposed to it.

The preparation for the release of such panels would literally be written in the newspapers. At the cost of incredible effort, and no less cost, Apple could achieve absolute secrecy in a single supply chain. In theory, the production of such panels can be hidden. These measures would affect the cost of the already expensive panels. And most likely, we would have known about it anyway. I think that Apple would not have gone to such extreme. An iMac like this is highly unlikely. And they need a chip much more powerful than what they should present now.