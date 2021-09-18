Why iPhone 13 looks lagging behind the competition

“Bang”

iPhone X is the first smartphone with bangs, released in 2017. In this cutout, Apple fit a Face ID biometric sensor. Some manufacturers ridiculed this decision, others copied. Nevertheless, more interesting solutions have been invented for how to place the front camera and other sensors, without losing the potentially usable display area.

First, there were “drops” and so-called holes in the display. In 2021, several devices were presented, the front cameras of which were completely placed under the display.

Shortly before the release of the iPhone 13, it became known that Apple plans to get rid of the “bangs” in the smartphone of 2022 by placing Face ID or Touch ID under the display, and injecting the front camera into a neat hole. Probably, Apple has decided to wait until next year, so that in the new model it will announce the rejection of the “bangs” as some kind of revolution, but it seems it will be too late.

120 Hz

Too late, Apple also broke into the high refresh rate display battle, introducing the feature only to the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max smartphones. ProMotion technology has long been known to the company for the iPad Pro 2017, it was at that time that manufacturers began to actively implement the technology in their devices, but for some reason Apple decided to postpone it for the iPhone until 2021 and again came to the finish line among the last.

Nowadays it is hard to surprise anyone like that – in budget smartphones from 10 thousand rubles. Chinese vendors install displays with a frequency of 90 Hz, and the maximum refresh rate in a smartphone today is 165. Not everyone needs such a high level, but installing a 120 Hz display in a flagship in 2021 is no longer an innovation.

3x zoom

At California Streaming, Apple announced an increase in camera quality in the iPhone, including the 13 Pro’s telephoto lens, which can zoom in even further before capturing it. In last year’s iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max, the zoom was 2x and 2.5x, and in the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max it was 3x.

In the Android smartphone market, telephoto lenses are also found only in flagships. For example, the two lenses of the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra offer 3x and 10x optical zoom and 100x digital zoom.

8K video

Apple smartphones are known to be some of the best in photography and video. However, the company is not promoting 8K video shooting. Many vendors are implementing this function in their flagships, and so far it does not look very technologically advanced.

Despite the fact that the presented mode “Cinema Effect” made a splash – this is not an invention of Apple. Previously, “portrait video” has already been presented by the Chinese company Oppo.

“Slow” charging

Introduced on September 14, the iPhone 13 lineup received 20W fast charging. The fast charging of the iPhone X in 2017 was 15W. In four years, Apple has added 5 watts, while many manufacturers offer fast charging between 33 and 120 watts. Among budget smartphones, there are often models that support charging with a power of 30-67 W, which is always included in the kit. Apple, taking care of the environment, offers to purchase 20W fast charging separately – for 1,990 rubles.

Battery

At each presentation, the Cupertinians are silent about the battery capacity, but they proudly declare that their new smartphone will live on one battery charge 1.5-2 hours more than the previous one. During the 14 years that they have been presenting smartphones, the iPhone had to learn how to work without recharging for at least a day.

The iPhone 13 Pro has several battery issues. The brightness of its display, coupled with ProMotion technology, does not give it a chance for life – the iPhone 13 is rumored to have exactly the same battery capacity as the iPhone 13, which lacks support for a 120Hz refresh rate. Accordingly, a regular iPhone 13 will last longer than the Pro version without recharging.

Previously “!” told on the results of the presentation on September 14 from Apple Park.