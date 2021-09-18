Wonderful goal of Krasnodar, two send-offs and Spaich’s injury. Bulls won in Grozny – 09/19/2021

September 18 turned out to be an extremely entertaining day for Russian football. On Saturday, 18-year-old Artem Sokolov and 16-year-old Sergei Pinyaev gave their first assists in the RPL – guys who have long been considered the main domestic talents. In recent years, much more has been said about them than, for example, about Arsen Zakharyan and Konstantin Tyukavin. But two Dynamo players are already in the national team, while the guys from Chertanov are only now beginning to assert themselves at the RPL level. Although, say, the same Zakharyan is two months younger than Sokolov.

Before the match of Krasnodar, it was no coincidence that I thought about all this. The phrase of the owner of “bulls” Sergei Galitsky about 11 of his pupils in the composition has long become a household name. They remember her quite often lately, but after all, the southerners really somehow do not add up to this. Ivan Inatiev was there. There was Shapi. There was Daniil Utkin. There were cases when eight legionnaires plus experienced Yuri Gazinsky and Sergey Petrov entered the field last season.

19-year-old Daniil Kornyushin and Nikita Kryvtsov (even if he is not his pupil), as well as 21-year-old Eduard Spertsyan took to the field against Akhmat. The latter has long been somewhere near the base, last season he even managed to appear in the Champions League, and also made his debut for the national team of Armenia, but he started playing more or less consistently at the start just now. On the other hand, such an injection of young blood became possible only because of terrible staffing difficulties – for various reasons Grzegorz Krychowiak, Wanderson, Alexander Martynovich, Alexey Ionov, John Cordoba, Sergey Petrov could not play …

Neither Kornyushin, nor Kryvtsov, nor Spertsyan spoiled the paintings for sure, and the latter became the hero of the match. Before the solo passage of the midfielder, it was impossible to look at what was happening in Grozny – it could hardly be called football. A lot of struggle, a lot of marriage, a minimum of thought. The only thing that painted it all a little was the cute uniforms of both teams: jersey “Akhmat” with transverse green stripes in the style of “Celtic” or Lisbon “Sporting”, and the third set of Krasnodar, where the name of the team was written on the chest instead of the emblem.

It was Spertsyan who blew up all this swamp, winding up four opponents on the flank and rolling out the ball under the impact of Remy Cabell. He also gave an excellent pass to the Frenchman during the second scoring attack of Krasnodar – and already the Frenchman found Vladimir Ilyin in the penalty area, who played ahead of the lead no worse than the prime Pippo Inzaghi.

Actually, the last 10 minutes of the first half is the time in which the whole football fit. In the middle of the second half, there was another outbreak of events: the injury of Uros Spaich, who went into the tackle so unsuccessfully that he stuck his knee into the lawn, as well as the removal of Zoran Nijic and Viktor Goncharenko. The Serb received a second yellow card for hitting an opponent with his elbow, and the head coach of Krasnodar was noisily indignant about why referee Ivan Sidenkov missed this moment at first.

Krasnodar won, but now we need to think about how to assemble the squad for the next match – especially if Spaich’s injury turns out to be serious.