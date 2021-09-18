Yegor Chinakhov scored a double in the second match for Columbus, video

Yegor continues to demonstrate his amazing shot, he already has three goals in the first two matches.

A year has passed since the NHL was filled with a sigh of surprise and the question “Who is this?” Hung in the air, and now Egor Chinakhov arrived in North America and answers it himself. Or rather, it demonstrates its trump cards in all its glory.

He is the best KHL rookie in the 2020/2021 season, a striker about whom Bob Hartley once said: “My God, I saw the Russian Joe Sakik!” This boy has a wrist shot like Sakik. Right now, this is his most important weapon in the NHL. ” They did not want to let Egor go from Avangard, the club even made a statement that it was too early for a 20-year-old player to go to the NHL, to which Chinakhov replied that this option would be more beneficial for him to continue his career.



Three goals in the first two matches

In North America, Chinakhov began making a name for himself from the very first games. In Traverse City, the Russian goes to the first link, as well as to the majority, and has already scored three goals in the first two matches! In the game with Toronto, he leveled the score in the third period, and in the second match with Dallas, he started without swinging, opening an account in the first shift.

“Chinakhov scores with a wrist shot in the 25th second. Get crazy! The Dallas goalkeeper is stunned, “The Athletic observer reacted to Yegor’s first goal. Aaron Portzline.

“Brutal throw,” – added the author of the official website of “Columbus“Jeff Freedom.

As in the previous game, Columbus faced fierce opposition. “Dallas” were leading 2: 1 in the first period and 3: 2 in the second, but the “uniforms” were again able to turn the tide of the meeting and over and over again recouped. In the third period, Chinakhov again showed himself to be a leader, having realized the majority. This goal was victorious.

“Don’t leave him alone and don’t let him aim. He will destroy you “

“As soon as Chinakhov got the puck, I thought, ‘Oh-oh-oh.’ He had a lot of time to aim, at such moments he does not miss, “Svoboda wrote.

“Future notes on Yegor Chinakhov: don’t leave him alone and don’t let him aim. He will destroy you “, – noted the author of The Hockey Writers Mark Scheig.

“Without a doubt, this is a phenomenal player who combines size, speed, power and a desire to fight,” the striker shared his opinion about the Russian. Cole Sillinger, who plays with Chinakhov on the same link.

All of his goals in Traverse City are a showcase of masterful shooting. This is Chinahov’s main advantage, which should help him break into the base. Yes, so far this is not quite the NHL, but only a beginner’s tournament, where, among other things, guys who are still far from getting into the best league in the world play. Yes, the level of hockey and competition will only increase with the approach of the regular season, but Yegor is just beginning his journey and is still adapting to new conditions and hockey. So far, he is moving forward and every day continues to prove that he went overseas for a reason.

If Chinakhov continues to show such a confident and productive game, he will not only play for Columbus this season, but will also be able to play a significant role in the team. Cool snipers “Blue Jackets” oh, how necessary.