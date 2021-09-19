[Утечка] Specifications for Intel 12th Gen T processors

Colleagues from FanlessTech published the characteristics of Intel 12th generation processors with a T index and a TDP of 35 watts. According to this data, Intel is preparing such options for processors of all Core lines.

FanlessTech says the 35-watt processors will be on sale in early 2022. The most interesting thing here is that we got the characteristics of two Core i3s.

i9-12900T : 16 cores (8 + 8), 24 threads, 30 MB L3 cache, 4.9 GHz boost, UHD Graphics 770.

: 16 cores (8 + 8), 24 threads, 30 MB L3 cache, 4.9 GHz boost, UHD Graphics 770. i7-12700T : 12 cores (8 + 4), 20 threads, 25 MB L3 cache, 4.7 GHz boost, UHD Graphics 770 graphics.

: 12 cores (8 + 4), 20 threads, 25 MB L3 cache, 4.7 GHz boost, UHD Graphics 770 graphics. i5-12600T : 6 cores (6 + 0), 12 threads, 18 MB L3 cache, 4.6 GHz boost, UHD Graphics 770 graphics.

: 6 cores (6 + 0), 12 threads, 18 MB L3 cache, 4.6 GHz boost, UHD Graphics 770 graphics. i5-12500T : 6 cores (6 + 0), 12 threads, 18 MB L3 cache, 4.4 GHz boost, UHD Graphics 770 graphics.

: 6 cores (6 + 0), 12 threads, 18 MB L3 cache, 4.4 GHz boost, UHD Graphics 770 graphics. i5-12400T : 6 cores (6 + 0), 12 threads, 18 MB L3 cache, 4.2 GHz boost, UHD Graphics 730.

: 6 cores (6 + 0), 12 threads, 18 MB L3 cache, 4.2 GHz boost, UHD Graphics 730. i3-12300T : 4 cores (4 + 0), 8 threads, 12 MB L3 cache, 4.2 GHz boost, UHD Graphics 730 graphics.

: 4 cores (4 + 0), 8 threads, 12 MB L3 cache, 4.2 GHz boost, UHD Graphics 730 graphics. i3-12100T: 4 cores (4 + 0), 8 threads, 12 MB L3 cache, 4.1 GHz boost, UHD Graphics 730 graphics.

We have information on the prices of these processors, but there are rumors about that for Intel 12th generation without indices and with the K index. We will probably find out the exact information about prices and characteristics during the official announcement of all Alder Lake processors. Insiders state that the event with the announcement will take place in mid-November.