60-year-old Dzhigurda will fight according to the rules of boxing with 47-year-old Milonov

The Nashe Delo promotion continues to organize fights with the participation of both martial arts stars and celebrities who have nothing to do with fights at all. A few days ago, Russian professional fighter Alexander Emelianenko defeated blogger Artem Tarasov by unanimous decision. Now actor and songwriter Nikita Dzhigurda will meet with State Duma deputy Vitaly Milonov. The fight will be held according to the rules of boxing, but with gloves for mixed martial arts. The fighters will spend three rounds in the cage.

Tarasov vs. Emelianenko

The fight between Tarasov and Alexander Emelianenko took place according to the rules of fist fights, the fighters spent three rounds of two minutes in the cage. Emelianenko received 10 million rubles for the battle, Tarasov – 5 million.

In his professional career, Alexander Emelianenko had 37 fights, in which he won 28 victories and suffered eight defeats. Another fight was declared invalid.

Tarasov maintains a blog about martial arts and his life, in the past he was a champion in hand-to-hand fighting and combat sambo. He has not been a professional fighter for a long time, but he cannot be called an amateur at all either. Especially when you consider the fact that he is much younger than Emelianenko, plus everyone knows that Alexander leads a lifestyle that does not add much health to him.

Recently, the topic of solving some conflict situations in the ring has become very fashionable among Russian celebrities. True, it did not come to a fight very often, but calls on social networks are heard very often. For example, many want to beat the rapper Morgenstern, who, in turn, is either ready to enter the ring or not.

The head of the National Guard, Viktor Zolotov, challenged the politician Alexei Navalny. The figure skater Evgeni Plushenko also expressed a desire to enter the ring against the oppositionist.

Dzhigurda vs. Milonov

It is not the first time that Nikita Dzhigurda challenges someone to a fight. Previously, he challenged TV presenter Vladimir Solovyov, but the most interesting thing is that once the artist had a similar fight. It was 11 years ago as part of the King of the Ring TV project. Channel One gathered famous people, sent them to train for a month with professional trainers, and then released them into the ring. The show has garnered good ratings.

The artist challenged the leadership of the newspaper “Life” to a fight after he did not like one of the publications of the edition about him. The deputy editor-in-chief and nephew of the owner of the holding, Aram Gabrelyanov, Samvel Mirzoyan, entered the ring against Dzhigurda. The journalist stood for three rounds, but the referee awarded the victory to the pop star.

“Samvel is a real fighter, he is the first who did not leave the fight, stood and cut himself. We were not careful, we did not take care of faces. Everything is real, ”the artist said after the fight.

Then Dzhigurda began training three weeks before the fight.

At the same time, Milonov, in an interview with Sport-Express, said that he had already held a boxing fight, and in the future he would train to “stuff the face” of Morgenstern.

Artur Harutyunyan, head of the promotion “Our Business”, told where the idea to organize this fight came from

“We wanted to make the most interesting hype fight that would go beyond professional and pop MMA. Called media stars from another site. Nikita is in good shape as always. Energy from him rushing, so to speak. He’s putting on a good, spectacular show. The viewer will be satisfied. His rival is Vitaly Valentinovich Milonov. Soon there will be a fight that will not leave anyone indifferent, “RB Sport quotes Harutyunyan as saying.

Dzhigurda against Emelianenko

Dzhigurda also expressed a desire to hold a duel with Alexander Emelianenko. He noted that he needs six months to prepare, and the fight must go according to the rules of boxing.

“Let’s not hide the fact that there are people who know that they will lose, but they are paid so that they have enough money for medicine and life, and they go out to fight. And I am ready to go against Alexander Emelianenko, ”said Dzhigurda.

“My preparation is that I meditate for ten days, not drink. I drink every glass not just for the sake of joy, but to plunge into a state of a kind of trance, ”he added.

Emelianenko answered in his usual manner. In the same spirit, the fighter responds to every second offer to fight in the ring that he receives.

“I once said that Dzhigurda is already pouring sand from his ass. It’s time for him to retire, but he is still climbing into the ring for some reason. Nikita also challenged me to a fight. But due to the fact that I do not beat my grandfathers, this fight did not take place. Rest, Nikita Dzhigurda, it’s time for you to get used to the ground. Have a nice day and good mood. Bye-bye, “said Emelianenko.