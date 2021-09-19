99 Fails “Damn Hard” Platformer Announced

©

Indie games studio Frying Jelly has announced their debut game 99 Fails will be released on PC and mobile later this year. 99 Fails, described as a “damn hard” platformer in which players will have to overcome increasingly difficult pillars. The studio claims the game is hard, almost too hard, and anyone who plays it will inevitably lose, but they are pretty sure people will try anyway.

The game takes place in the recurring nightmare of the protagonist Zeebo. The focus of the game is the in-game dream diary that players must go through to find the source of Zeebo’s nightmares. There are 11 dream layers in the magazine, and each layer has 9 dream iterations, 99 levels in total, which are getting harder and harder. For each level, Zeebo transforms and changes the way the player controls it, which makes each level different and more difficult to master. For example, at some levels Zeebo will have springs for his legs, which will make him more resilient and difficult to balance on poles, while at others his legs will be very long, making it difficult to control balance.

As they travel through the levels, players will analyze dreams using unique puzzle mechanics that aim to find the source of Zeebo’s nightmares. While this all sounds like a cute and fun game set in a fairy-tale landscape, it’s all a lie. The further Zeebo plunges into his dreams, the more bizarre and surreal the events and creations he encounters become. These include transforming fairies, pillar-controlling giants, and more. In fact, the game is so bizarre that the studio jokingly refuses to dispel rumors that psychedelics were used in its development.

The game also has three modes for each level: 99 main pillars, 666 pillars for those looking for hardcore, and an insanely challenging endless pillar mode for masochists. Each of the levels is procedurally generated with dynamic rules so that the passage is not the same no matter how many times you have to complete the level. In addition, every time the player fails a level, Zeebo will fall from the pillars in the purgatory below. Here you will meet the wandering ghosts of Zeebo, and the more often the player dies, the more ghosts will be waiting for him in purgatory.

If you think you have what it takes to lead Zeebo to the source of his nightmares, then 99 Fails is definitely for you.

99 Fails will be released on PC, Android and iOS in Q4 2021.