Alexander Golovin scored a goal + pass in the first two matches after injury, Alexander Kokorin made his debut in Serie A-2021/22

The past football week turned out to be eventful: the return of European competitions plus the matches of the national championships. It’s time to find out how successful it turned out for Russian footballers abroad.

Alexander Golovin

Against Shturm – 45 minutes, 37 touches of the ball, assist; against Nice – 72 minutes, 41 touches, goal

The midfielder of the Russian national team made a fabulous comeback after a thigh injury, due to which he missed almost two weeks. First, Golovin helped Monaco win the opening match of the Europa League group stage – during the break in the game with Austrian Sturm he came on as a substitute and, 11 minutes later, scored an assist for the winning goal. The Russian took the ball in the penalty area, effectively removed two defenders and jewelry hung it on Crepin Diatta, who shot the goal with his head.

After 3 days, Golovin opened the scoring for the goals scored in the new season of League 1. At the 38th minute of the match of the 5th round against Nice, the Russian, who came out in the starting lineup, closed the cross from Zhelson Martins and sent the ball into the empty net. It is curious that before the goal of Alexander, “Nice” had never conceded in the current season of League 1. In the second half, “Monaco” conceded twice, but with 13 minutes before the end of the match, they escaped defeat – 2: 2.

Alexey Miranchuk

Against Villarreal – 11 minutes, 9 touches, assist; against Salernitana – 45 minutes, 38 ball touches

Gian Piero Gasperini entrusted the Russian with only the final 15 minutes of the Champions League round 1 match with Villarreal. Miranchuk did not disappoint: he entered the field in the 79th minute, and in the 83rd minute he received the ball in the penalty area from Josip Ilicic and rolled it at Robin Gosens, who drove Jeronimo Ruli into the lower left corner of the goal. The goal brought the team from Bergamo an away draw – 2: 2.

For a successful league championship performance Gasperini released Miranchuk at the start of the game against Salernitana. For Alexey, this is the first appearance at the base of Atalanta in two Serie A matches in a row. However, already during the break, the head coach of the Bergamasks regretted his decision and replaced the Russian. The inert play did not go unnoticed by the Italian media: for example, SportMediaset gave Miranchuk 5 points – the lowest mark in Atalanta along with Pashalich, who was also replaced during the break. But according to Sky Sport Italia, Lesha became unconditionally the worst in the team from Bergamo: the same 5 points, but no one has less or the same number. The match, by the way, ended with Atalanta’s minimal victory – the only goal scored by Duvan Zapata.

Alexander Kokorin

9 minutes, 7 touches, yellow card

A historic event, which everyone refused to believe, nevertheless happened: the Russian striker of Fiorentina made his debut in Serie A-2021/22. In the round 4 match against Genoa, the 30-year-old came on as a substitute for Dusan Vlahovic in the 81st minute. And already four minutes later he received a yellow card for a rough foul against Valon Behrami – Kokorin went into the tackle with a straight leg and almost inflicted a serious injury on the Swiss. Violets achieved an away victory with a score of 2: 1.

Magomed-Shapi Suleimanov

76 minutes, 55 ball touches

The pupil of Krasnodar has played for the second match for Giresunspor. And if in the debut game against Alanyaspor the 21-year-old midfielder was replaced during the break, then in the meeting with Konyaspor Shapi was one of the most active players in the match and left the field only 15 minutes before the end. Suleimanov once struck on goal himself, gave two assists and made 39 passes with an accuracy of 89.7%. Alas, the activity of the midfielder did not help Giresunspor too much: the teams ended the match without goals.

How are the other footballers from Russia doing?

Denis Cheryshev missed Valencia’s game against Real Madrid due to a knee injury sustained in the previous round’s game against Osasuna. The restoration of the midfielder of the Russian national team will take at least a month.

missed Valencia’s game against Real Madrid due to a knee injury sustained in the previous round’s game against Osasuna. The restoration of the midfielder of the Russian national team will take at least a month. Andrey Lunev again did not make his debut for Bayer Leverkusen – the Russian goalkeeper played with Stuttgart on the bench. Leverkusen won on the road with a score of 3: 1.

again did not make his debut for Bayer Leverkusen – the Russian goalkeeper played with Stuttgart on the bench. Leverkusen won on the road with a score of 3: 1. Captain of the “Sandhausen” Alexander Zhirov played all 90 minutes in the second Bundesliga match with Heidenheim, but failed to help the club avoid a home defeat. The meeting ended with the score 1: 3.

played all 90 minutes in the second Bundesliga match with Heidenheim, but failed to help the club avoid a home defeat. The meeting ended with the score 1: 3. Goalkeeper Anton Mitryushkin sat on the bench for the entire match between Dynamo Dresden and Darmstadt. His team lost 0: 1.

sat on the bench for the entire match between Dynamo Dresden and Darmstadt. His team lost 0: 1. In the previous round Evgeny Bashkirov a kick in the seventh added minute brought Zaglembe Lubin a victory in the game against Piast, so in the meeting with Thermalika the Russian took the start. But nothing remarkable was noted and was replaced already during the break. Another Russian from Zaglembe Lubin, defender Ilya Zhigulev, came on as a substitute in the 82nd minute. Bashkirov and Zhigulev’s club won with a score of 2: 1.

a kick in the seventh added minute brought Zaglembe Lubin a victory in the game against Piast, so in the meeting with Thermalika the Russian took the start. But nothing remarkable was noted and was replaced already during the break. Another Russian from Zaglembe Lubin, defender Ilya Zhigulev, came on as a substitute in the 82nd minute. Bashkirov and Zhigulev’s club won with a score of 2: 1. Schalke 04 midfielder Yaroslav Mikhailov played the entire match against Karlsruhe on the bench. The team from Gelsenkirchen lost 1: 2 at home.

played the entire match against Karlsruhe on the bench. The team from Gelsenkirchen lost 1: 2 at home. Konstantin Raush came out exactly one minute in the game “Nuremberg” against “Hansa”. And thus he took part in the home victory over the team from Rostock with a score of 1: 0.

came out exactly one minute in the game “Nuremberg” against “Hansa”. And thus he took part in the home victory over the team from Rostock with a score of 1: 0. Defender of the Austrian “Tyrol” Leon Klassen spent 62 minutes in the match against Sturm. The 20-year-old Russian did not score with effective actions, like the rest of the Tyrol players – Sturm won a crushing victory with a score of 5: 0.

spent 62 minutes in the match against Sturm. The 20-year-old Russian did not score with effective actions, like the rest of the Tyrol players – Sturm won a crushing victory with a score of 5: 0. Thursday goalkeeper Nikita Khaikin helped Bodø-Glimt beat Zorya in the Conference League, and 3 days later – Viking in the 19th round of the Norwegian Championship. Both matches ended with the same score – 3: 1 in favor of Bodø-Glimt.

helped Bodø-Glimt beat Zorya in the Conference League, and 3 days later – Viking in the 19th round of the Norwegian Championship. Both matches ended with the same score – 3: 1 in favor of Bodø-Glimt. Pupil of “Dynamo” Vladislav Levin took part in the spread of “Bohemians 1905” from “Sparta” – the Prague club won with a score of 5: 1. Bohemians’ only goal was scored without the participation of the Russian midfielder, who nevertheless spent the entire 90 minutes on the field.

took part in the spread of “Bohemians 1905” from “Sparta” – the Prague club won with a score of 5: 1. Bohemians’ only goal was scored without the participation of the Russian midfielder, who nevertheless spent the entire 90 minutes on the field. Serder Serderov entered the starting lineup of Istra to play against Slaven, but was replaced already during the break. The meeting of the 9th round of the Croatian championship ended with a score of 1: 1.

