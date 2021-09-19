Alexey Miranchuk in Atalanta – when the Russian starts playing in the starting lineup and returns to his level

Alexey Miranchuk for the first time twice in a row was included in the starting line-up of Atalanta for the matches of Serie A. But that does not mean anything. Seems, Gian Piero Gasperini still does not understand exactly how to allocate time between the players who went through the difficult Euro 2020 or the America’s Cup. Hence the large rotation and numerous substitutions at half-time. Largely because of this, Miranchuk plays so often – a week ago he started with Fiorentina, then replaced in the Champions League with Villarreal and now again the starting lineup against the outsider Salernitana.

During this time, Gasperini spoke only once about the prospects for Alexei in the team. Just before the last game.

“For me, he is not a mystery, it depends on expectations. He’s not the leading player, but he might be. Alexey can contribute to the success of the team, we are working in that direction to make him grow and progress, ”said the head coach.

If you open the words of an Italian in October last year, you will read about the same. Behind the coach’s remarks, there is only one message: the potential of a young man from Russia is great, but it depends only on him how he implements it. During this time, little has changed. Miranchuk is still drowning in Gasperini’s ideas, while the rest of the players confidently emerge and, as expected, progress.





Lyosha disappointed with Fiorentina. He started, but earned only two corners in the first half. The whole Atalanta looked terrible in attack, but Miranchuk’s presence did not add meaning to the game. Substitution during the break is an extremely logical step. With Villarreal, the midfielder remained in reserve, but got a chance in the last 10 minutes. And formally made an assist pass to Gosens, which allowed the score to be leveled. The mood of the fans on social networks has slightly changed, but after Salernitana, irritation and criticism again. Alexey disappointed many again.

During the first half against an aggressive outsider, Miranchuk made two memorable moves – a good pass to Zapata and the same Gosens. The latter could even score, but the goalkeeper coped with an elegant shot to the bottom corner. That’s all. The Russian vanished in the rare attacks of Atalanta and could not change anything. The partners, as before, rarely noticed Miranchuk, preferring to get out ahead without his participation. It is not surprising that Ilicic came out instead of him during the break. With him, the attacking game became more predictable, and the Slovene came up with the only goal.





Now Miranchuk will probably sit down on the bench again. And in Gasperini’s head, he will remain a talented Russian who cannot yet reveal his potential. Then a few more chances and again the shop. Obviously, Lyosha will not return his level until he gets at least 5-7 matches at the start.

But for Gasperini, this is too much of a risk. The result is important to him, not the progress of one player. And in such a model, the Russian will always be the loser.