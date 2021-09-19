an unusual incident occurred in our solar system associated with its largest planet Jupiter – EADaily – What happened to Jupiter? Video of the collision of Jupiter with an unknown object, astronomers in shock!

An unusual emergency has occurred in our solar system, associated with its largest planet, Jupiter. As reported by the Earth Sky portal on September 13, an unknown object crashed into it.

Many professional astronomers and amateurs in different countries have witnessed this collision. Several scientists even managed to take a photo and video of this event, as a result of which a bright flash was formed on the surface of the giant planet.

On that day, observers watched Jupiter as the shadow of its moon Io passed across the planet’s surface. Observations were suddenly interrupted by a bright flash. Several astrophotographers managed to shoot it.

Among them was an astronomer from Germany Harald Paleske… According to him, he watched as the dark shadow of Io crosses the surface of Jupiter, and filmed the process when he noticed something unusual.

“I was surprised by the bright flash of light. It could only be a blow, ”the scientist said.

Later, the event was confirmed by several more European astronomers, who were also fortunate enough to capture it on video.

It is too early to say what kind of object crashed into Jupiter. According to the preliminary version, it could be an asteroid at least 100 meters across.

Collisions of asteroids with this planet occur quite often. Researchers hope to identify the unknown object from the pictures and videos taken.

Now observers have aimed their telescopes at Jupiter, hoping to detect a dark mark or temporary “scar” that may have formed as a result of the impact.