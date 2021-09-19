Ariana Grande and Jungkook confirmed to collaborate! – POPCAKE

The other day Ariana Grande (Ariana Grande) posted rehearsal excerpt over the new track and interested the fans. What is this inimitable singer preparing? As it turned out, he was involved in the case and South Korean artist from the group “Bantan” Jungkook (Jungkook). ARMY managed to find out what the couple was cooking collaboration!

Crazy news spread on Twitter faster than a new car Taehyung (Taehyung)! Previously, K-pop fans were already counting on a collaboration Ariana with Korean band Blackpink, however, their secret singer was not Grande at all, but Selena Gomez (Selena Gomez). Now all hope is for the boy band. It seems guys and did not intend to keep information secret, only teased the fans a little.

https://twitter.com/kookpics/status/1307605075125248001

On the published video, you can already hear a small excerpt from the upcoming hit… You agree that such a duet is clearly “Blow up” all the music charts ?!

By the way, the leak occurred not only from the outside Ariana. Several photos of the event was taken from the Golden Maknae recording studio… He also took part in the dissemination of information about the collab.

ARMY, what track are you waiting for? Did you manage to guess what style will it be? Some of the commenters below seem to know more than us with you…

“GO OUT OF MIND, I DREAMED IT ALREADY YEAR! I WANT TO HEAR THE COLLAB ALREADY !! “

“I’m sure there will be a slow dance song. I’m already thinking how I’ll dance to her. Let’s go baby, light it up! “

https://twitter.com/hopexxls/status/1307592551453556737