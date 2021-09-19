Arsenal won the first victory in the Russian championship after the return of Bozovic – 09/19/2021

NIZHNY NOVGOROD, September 19. / TASS /. The Tula football club “Arsenal” beat Nizhny Novgorod with a score of 3: 2 in the match of the eighth round of Tinkoff – the Russian Premier League (RPL). The meeting took place at the Nizhny Novgorod stadium.

The home team scored Nikolay Kalinsky (9th minute) and Alexey Kozlov (86). Goran Chaushic (17, 90 + 4) and Evgeny Markov (45 + 1) scored among the winners.

On September 3, Arsenal was headed by Miodrag Bozovic from Montenegro, who replaced Dmitry Parfenov as head coach of the team. In the first match under his leadership, Arsenal drew with CSKA at home with a score of 2: 2. Previously, Bozhovich worked in the Tula team in the 2017/18 season, under his leadership, the team took seventh place in the national championship standings.

Arsenal have not been able to win the RPL since August 7, when they beat Samara Krylya Sovetov (2: 1) at home. The team’s losing streak in the championship was four matches.