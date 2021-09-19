As a regular iPhone, it became more different from the Pro model. Now these are completely different smartphones.

In recent years, Apple has taken at least two striking decisive steps that not everyone immediately understood.

The first was the release of the Apple Watch and an attempt to pass it off as a fashion accessory. With each generation, the company realized that their potential would unfold by improving the device’s ability to track workouts and monitor health.

Yes, with the announcement of Series 7 on the old chip, but with the new screen, the company seemed to have decided to take a break. Until then, however, the fitness enhancement machine worked flawlessly, adding one significant feature to the accessory every year and more recognition in the eyes of users.

Now you don’t want to look at a watch other than a trainer on your wrist.

The second step was the dubious division of the new iPhones into the standard model and the Pro version, which caused a lot of questions…

For two years we’ve seen confusing simultaneous releases: iPhone 8 and iPhone X, iPhone XS and iPhone XR, so the next iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro release looked clearer, but didn’t really mean much. And only now, with the announcement of the iPhone 13, we finally see how the branch of pro and non-pro models is critically divided.

Below we have traced the path in which the base model, although it remained more powerful than its competitors in the Android world, ended up completely lagging behind the company’s current flagship with the Pro prefix.

The features of the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 were almost identical



The advantages of the iPhone 11 Pro over the iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro (Max) was the first Apple smartphone with such a set-top box.

At that time, marketing head Phil Schiller said from the stage that it was a smartphone for the most demanding tasks, but at the same time it was the best product for ordinary users.

At that moment, the company began to use “Pro” as the epithet “best”, absolutely not hiding it.

The slides said so: Pro-design made of expensive materials, Pro-display with high brightness and clarity, Pro-chip with better energy efficiency (identical to Phone 11), Pro-battery with record-breaking battery life, new 18W power adapter included. And, of course, Pro-cameras, the only difference of which was the presence of a telephoto with a double optical zoom.



Pro-Pro-oh-so-Pro

The presentation described in complicated language the principles of the A13 Bionic, the glass and steel processing process, introduced concepts from photography, but all this applied equally to the standard iPhone 11. The RAM was the same 4 GB.

Even the Deep Fusion algorithm for creating sharper photos in poor light, presented precisely in the segment of the iPhone 11 Pro, later appeared on the standard model.

In the end, the real pro-feature differences between the iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 were:

• High screen contrast and brightness 800 nits versus 625 nits

• Support for playback HDR in Dolby Vision

• Telephoto camera ƒ / 2.0 with zoom 2x

• On 1 hour longer work time with video on

• Power adapter for 18 watts instead of 5 W included

• Storage option on 512 GB

The differences are significant, but much the same between the iPhone XR and the iPhone XS.

Moreover, the processor, software and two of the three cameras were absolutely identical to the younger model, and therefore the “professionals” could just as well buy the cheap version, losing little functionally.

Therefore, many did not understand what was special in this generation, so that it could be appreciated at work.

The next year, Apple made a significant leap forward. Though puzzling.

iPhone 12 Pro poorly fit into its generation



Why iPhone 12 Pro is better than iPhone 12. Green highlights new advantages of iPhone 12 Pro over iPhone 11 Pro

In 2020, along with the new design, the line has changed.

Basic models have caught up with expensive ones in terms of screen, ergonomics and compactness.

There are four smartphones, a mini has been added to them, but the standard and regular Pro in the same case.

It would seem that the same battery life, size and type of OLED screen should have made smartphones equal. But Apple knew what it was doing because it had scaled them down to the most critical parameters.

The differences between the iPhone 12 Pro and the iPhone 12 are as follows:

• Random access memory 6 GB against 4 GB

• Brighter screen 800 nits versus 625 nits

• LiDAR for quick focus and better AR

ВЂ Ability to take photos in the mode RAW

• Recording Dolby Vision 4K 60 fps instead of 30 fps

• Telephoto camera ƒ / 2.0 with zoom 2x

• Storage option on 512 GB



Why iPhone 12 Pro Max is better than iPhone 12. Green highlights new advantages of iPhone 12 Pro Max compared to iPhone 11 Pro

However, the difference between the iPhone 12 Pro Max and the iPhone 12 became an indicative division of smartphones:

• Random access memory 6 GB against 4 GB

• Brighter screen 800 nits versus 625 nits

• LiDAR for quick focus and better AR

• Ability to take photos in RAW mode

• Dolby Vision 4K recording 60 fps instead of 30 fps

• Telephoto camera ƒ / 2.2 with zoom 2.5x

• Main camera with matrix 47% more

• New stabilization main camera

• On 3 hours longer work time with video on

• Storage option on 512 GB

It turns out that the past generation began to disagree on serious points.

Yes, all models still have the same processor, screen type, and ultra-wide-angle camera. But the extra 2GB of RAM, a different main camera, lidar, and the ability to shoot RAW photos took the Pro models to the next level, even when compared to the iPhone 11 Pro.

We have been convinced of this in our work. But it was the iPhone 12 Pro, despite numerous changes, that remained like a copy of the iPhone 12 with the same battery, almost identical screen and, most importantly, a similar set of cameras.

The next generation has finally placed smartphones in completely different angles.

Not four iPhones, but two



Why iPhone 13 Pro is better than iPhone 13. Green highlights new advantages of iPhone 13 Pro over iPhone 12 Pro

Yes, at the September presentation we actually saw different models.

In reality, these are two types of iron, each divided into two own body sizes. About and Not about

Despite the identical external parameters, now there are different components inside the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, which led to the fact that the smartphone with the best characteristics will still last longer.

The exact amount of RAM in the Pro versions is unknown, as well as the actual operating time.

The stated specifications indicate the following differences between the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13:

• Random access memory 6 GB against 4 GB

• Brighter screen 1000 nits against 800 nits

• LiDAR for quick focus and better AR

ВЂ Ability to take photos in the mode RAW

• Ability to shoot video in mode ProRes

• Telephoto camera ƒ / 2.8 with zoom 3x

• Main camera with ƒ / 1.5 instead of ƒ / 1.6

• Main camera with matrix 12% more

• Ultra wide camera ƒ / 1.8 instead of ƒ / 2.4

• Ultra-wide camera with autofocus

• Macro mode in ultra wide camera

• In the A15 Bionic 5 GPU cores instead of 4

• On 3 hours longer with video on (9 hours at Max)

• Display with variable smoothness up to 120 Hz

• Option memory on 1 TB

Except for battery life, the list of differences between the iPhone 13 Pro Max and iPhone 13 mini will be identical. This year, Apple has acted in its own minimalist way, giving the younger Pro exactly the same capabilities as the Max.

The result is a gigantic list of significant differences that actually expand the possibilities of work. Which are definitely in the section “for the pros”: the fastest graphics in the chip, all the cameras are pumped up, the screen is brighter with a double level of responsiveness and, judging by the site, longer work in an identical case.

For the pros, but for everyone



A full set of functions, which is available only in the model with the “Pro” prefix. Green highlights new advantages of iPhone 13 Pro over iPhone 11 Pro

As Tim Cook said at the iPhone 11 Pro launch, “This is the most advanced device you can count on.” After three years, the formula will still work.

Apple has a solid reputation.

In 2021, she allows herself the first time to release an iPhone with a 120Hz sweep, while others have been doing it for years. She injects content blocking bangs when everyone has a camera dot on the screen. She talks about the complex features for professionals that work on devices with the Pro box.

And yet people will buy devices anyway.

Above you see the shipping dates for the most affordable iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 12 mini. Some iPhone 12 / mini configurations will deliver the maximum within seven days after launch. All iPhone 13 Pro / Max will be brought no earlier than in 3 weeks after launch.

Two days ago, we asked you – our readers – what kind of iPhone you use. 31% said they own a smartphone from the Pro line.

It is clear that the site is profile, there are many enthusiasts, but objective statistics show a similar 35%.



Statistics of owners of different iPhone models on our website and in the whole world. On average, about 50% are expensive models from $ 999 at the start

And something tells me, even a fifth of these people do not use their features in their work, but simply like to take beautiful photos with a telephoto lens, appreciate high brightness, a large screen max… And I just wanted the best.

And knowing this, the company can wrap up useful (and not so) functions on a supposedly niche smartphone.

And in reality, sell it at a pace that flagship Samsung never dreamed of.

