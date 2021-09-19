Athlete Lasitskene burst into tears at the show “Evening Urgant” – Gazeta.Ru

Olympic champion in high jump Maria Lasitskene burst into tears on the show “Evening Urgant”, recalling the finals of the Tokyo Games.

Host Ivan Urgant showed the athlete a video in which her husband Vladas comments on her victorious jump, after which the girl could not hold back her tears. Later, Vladas himself appeared in the studio, and Urgant himself could not restrain his emotions.

“At that moment, it was as if I died and was resurrected five times. For us it was more than a story, and foreign colleagues did not pay attention, ”said the champion’s husband.

Earlier it was reported that Maria Lasitskene became the winner international tournament in Berlin.

This tournament was the last for Lasitskene this season. Previously, the Russian athlete won gold at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, and also became the winner of the Diamond League final.

The athlete is a three-time world champion, which is a record for her discipline. She also became European champion.