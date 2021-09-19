Atletico forward João Felix faces a ban of up to 14 matches for insulting a referee and sending off in a match with Athletic

Madrid “Atletico” failed to open the defense of “Athletic” from Bilbao in the match of the 5th round of the championship of Spain (0: 0). The Portuguese striker João Felix, who came on as a substitute in the 60th minute, but did not finish the meeting due to sending off, was the most nervous among the country’s champions.

At the 78th minute, 21-year-old Felix brushed aside the Athletic player, for which he received a yellow card. João did not like the referee’s decision, and he presented to Gil Manzano: “You are crazy!” The judge immediately showed the forward the second yellow, but the footballer did not calm down and repeated the phrase several times. On the way to the dressing room, João was hit by a billboard.

According to the La Liga regulations, Felix faces disqualification from 4 to 12 matches for insulting a referee.

The start of the season cannot be called successful for João: 3 matches, 0 scoring actions and 4 yellow cards.

In 2019, Atlético bought Felix from Benfica for 126 million euros.

