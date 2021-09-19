AUO has created a huge TV panel for gaming with a refresh rate of 240Hz

AU Optronics (AUO), according to DigiTimes, has developed an advanced TV panel specifically for gamers.

The novelty has a size of 85 inches diagonally and has a 4K resolution – 3840 × 2160 pixels. It is talking about 96% coverage of the DCI-P3 color space.

The main feature of the device is its high refresh rate: it reaches 240 Hz. At the same time, VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) technology has been implemented, which allows you to dynamically change the frequency depending on the type of displayed content.

It is noted that the panel is capable of reproducing high quality visuals with high contrast levels. Due to the high refresh rate, tearing is eliminated.

The panel is also said to have a special surface structure that effectively eliminates glare. It also has a positive impact on the overall quality of the gameplay.

Unfortunately, it is not yet clear when and at what price a TV with similar characteristics can enter the commercial market. It should also be noted that there is no information about the panel on the AU Optronics website itself.