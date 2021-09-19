Battlefield 2042 Developer Says No Worry About Transfer

Recently it became known that Battlefield 2042 will not be released on October 22, but on November 19. The game was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which forced DICE to switch to work from home. However, according to Niels Stoelinga, gameplay engineer for the upcoming shooter, users should not worry about the delayed release date – the project is already in the bug fixing stage, and additional time will help developers release Battlefield 2042 at its best.

Gameplay Engineer Statement reads: “A lot can be done in 4 weeks if you are at the stage of fixing bugs in a project. Working on features adds bugs, requires testing, balancing, and possibly more iterations. Errors can be fixed fairly quickly as they usually do not require additional work. Everything will be fine, we are already close [к цели]”…

Under the developer’s message unsubscribed a Twitter user with the pseudonym barbaresh. He remembered that Battlefield V had been ported as well, but the game still felt raw at launch. On this gameplay engineer replied: “This is a fair comparison, but we were in a different phase. [разработки]when the BFV was shelved. It’s okay if you don’t believe me, just know that I [настроен] very optimistic and has already participated in the launch of quite a few releases “…

Battlefield 2042 is announced for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Series S.