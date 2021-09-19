Binance Expands Its Audit & Investigation Team Again | Blockchain24

Binance has hired Europol investigator Niels Andersen-Red as its director of audit and investigation, the cryptocurrency exchange said on a blog post on Thursday.

The company said that Andersen-Red, who will be part of a larger investigation team, will conduct “internal and external investigations” to identify individuals who are trying to use the Binance platform for illegal purposes. It will strive to protect the assets of Binance users and assist law enforcement in their investigations. Andersen-Red spent nearly three years with Europol’s Dark Web Team, an inter-agency initiative to reduce crime on the dark web.

“My goal is to make the cryptocurrency industry (and Binance in particular) a safer place,” Andersen-Red said in a blog post, pointing out that “International cooperation between industry and law enforcement is essential.” “Criminals don’t care about borders,” he said.

The appointment is part of the exchange’s efforts to strengthen compliance and safety with regulatory requirements amid increased regulatory oversight. Bloomberg reported on Friday that Binance is facing insider investigations of U.S. trade and market manipulation, adding to other investigations the company is facing around the world.

In August, the exchange named former US Treasury Enforcement Investigator Greg Monahan as a global money laundering reporting officer.