Binance will enter new markets and open an office

Binance is preparing to enter new markets. One of the requirements of the regulators is the refusal of the company from the model of “decentralized offices” and the launch of a full-fledged headquarters. The founder of the exchange, Changpeng Zhao, told about this in an interview with Hong Kong journalists.
He notes that the idea of launching distributed offices came to the team at a time when they hoped to develop a decentralized business model. However, years later it became obvious that the centralized model remains the main one for the company.
The lack of a single office does not allow regulators to fully control the activities of the platform. Earlier, the exchange was faced with warnings from departments of different countries – from the UK to Hong Kong.
Zhao also announces that changes should be expected in other directions:
To run a centralized exchange business, we need centralization. We need to have a centralized face, provide clear capex tables, list of specific investors, have a proper board of directors, proper governance, very transparent KYC, AML and risk management.