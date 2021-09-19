Binance will enter new markets and open an office

Views: 6

Binance is preparing to enter new markets. One of the requirements of the regulators is the refusal of the company from the model of “decentralized offices” and the launch of a full-fledged headquarters. The founder of the exchange, Changpeng Zhao, told about this in an interview with Hong Kong journalists.

He notes that the idea of ​​launching distributed offices came to the team at a time when they hoped to develop a decentralized business model. However, years later it became obvious that the centralized model remains the main one for the company.

The lack of a single office does not allow regulators to fully control the activities of the platform. Earlier, the exchange was faced with warnings from departments of different countries – from the UK to Hong Kong.

Zhao also announces that changes should be expected in other directions:

To run a centralized exchange business, we need centralization. We need to have a centralized face, provide clear capex tables, list of specific investors, have a proper board of directors, proper governance, very transparent KYC, AML and risk management.