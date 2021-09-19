Bitcoin price will crash: investors are advised to invest in a competitor of Ethereum – Polkadot

Over the past week, bitcoin has been trying to restore its positions and again rise in price to $ 50 thousand, but it turns out that it is “not very good” yet.

The “bearish” trend, when the price of most positions is directed to decline, is still in force, experts say, while the growth of quotations since the beginning of the week by 13% risks ending with another fall to recent lows near $ 43 thousand per coin.

“If bitcoin cannot gain a foothold above $ 48 thousand, then there is a very serious risk of a drop in quotations to $ 34 thousand, which will become the final point of the correction, after which bitcoin will be ready to set off to storm new highs with the ultimate goal of $ 95 thousand per coin.”, – said Anzhej Kovalchuk, chief cryptocurrency strategist at TomiEx, in an interview with UBR.ua.

The prices are unlikely to be allowed below the July marks, the analyst believes, since it was there that the purchases of large players, driving the market dynamics, took place.

In general, a similar picture is observed for the overwhelming majority of digital assets, even for those of them that have been actively “shooting” upwards until recently, such as Solana or Terra.

“What is happening on the market should be taken rather optimistically – as an opportunity to buy interesting coins at a discount. In particular, we are talking about Polkadot, a competitor to Ethereum, where auctions for a place on the network are to begin in the coming months.”, – notes Kovalchuk.

The fact is that due to the Polkadot device, the number of seats is limited, so those who wish will have to deposit enough DOT tokens to win, and this will serve as a good deflationary factor.

And ordinary investors can lend tokens to the project they like for a year or two, and in gratitude receive the coins of the projects themselves even before they become available to the general public.

It is clear that you should not focus on only one project, the expert notes. It is better to invest in several of the most promising ones at once. Now a lot is expected from Ethereum analogs – new (and not so) infrastructure protocols.

“It is important here to look at how their ecosystem is developing: it is worth choosing only those where real life is present, while those where they are limited only by promises, it is better to ignore.”, – stressed in a conversation with UBR.ua Kovalchuk.