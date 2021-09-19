Brighton & Hove Albion – Leicester. Forecast and rate for 1.90 on the Premier League / Today at 16:00

On Sunday 19 September, Brighton & Hove Albion will host Leicester in the fifth round of the English Premier League. The meeting, which will take place at the Falmer stadium, will begin at 16:00 Moscow time. Brighton & Hove Albion – Leicester: forecast, rate, odds, statistics.

Brighton

Brighton located on the sixth line in the standings of the English Premier League with 9 points.

The Seagulls have wins over Burnley (2: 1), Watford (2: 0) and Brentford (1: 0), and their only defeat was at Everton (0: 2).





Also wards Graham Potter managed to reach the 1/16 finals of the League Cup, beating Cardiff (2: 0).

Dan Berne, Pascal Gross, Jurgen Locadia, Tariq Lampty, Enok Mwepu, Adam Webster and Aaron Connolly are recovering from Brighton’s injuries.

Leicester

Leicester ranks ninth in the England Championship standings with 6 points.

The Foxes have beaten Wolverhampton (1: 0) and Norwich (2: 1) this season, losing to West Ham (1: 4) and Manchester City (0: 1).

In the middle of the week, the team Brendan Rogers started in the Europa League, breaking the world with Napoli (2: 2), although she had a two-goal lead.

Leicester’s injured include James Justin, Ayoze Perez, Wesley Fofana, Nampalis Mendy and Johnny Evans.

Forecast and rate

In the upcoming match, the bookmakers give a minimal advantage to the hosts: the victory of Brighton – 2.65, Leicester win – 2.85, draw – 3.20…

The Seagulls have not beaten the Foxes since April 2014, when both teams were still in the Championship. However, now Graham Potter’s wards have a chance to interrupt the unpleasant statistics.

Why? First, they got off to a great start to the season with three wins in four rounds. Second, the team Brendan Rogers in the Premier League yet does not shine and can only boast of two victories with a minimal advantage.

And thirdly, Leicester spent a lot of energy on Napoli, which would be very useful at the Falmer stadium.

So, we will nevertheless sweep aside the theoretical victory of Brighton, given the fact that the general class of the opponent is higher, but a draw is quite probable. Our forecast and bid – “Leicester win by one goal or draw” for 1.90.

If a higher coefficient is needed, then we simply bet on a draw.