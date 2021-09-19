Bubnov: Agalarov has the main qualities of a scorer. The main team is just around the corner

Former footballer of Moscow “Spartak” Alexander Bubnov commented on the result of the match of the 8th round of the Russian championship between Ufa and Khimki near Moscow (3: 2), and also shared his opinion about the game of the 21-year-old forward of the hosts Hamida Agalarova…

“The game from the very beginning was on a collision course, and this is how the teams acted throughout the match. In the first half, Khimki looked better, they immediately created the right moment. It is unclear how Kukharchuk missed the goal, and then Mirzov hit the crossbar from a free kick. Not right away, but the guests still took the lead before the break, scored into the locker room, covering the experienced Ivanov with pressure and playing the majority well. “Ufa” also tried to act actively, but for the time being it did little. Nothing foreshadowed such a dramatic change in the plot. On the other hand, Stukalov’s team is not the first time to add after the break, demonstrating excellent functional readiness.

In the second half, Ufa’s flanks began to work, activity increased on all fronts, and Agalarov, who was hardly noticeable until now, came to the fore. The Bashkir team has once again proved that today it is playing and able to attack, and Agalarov – that it has all the necessary qualities of a scorer. Good play ahead, decent speed, goal instinct, implementation, efficiency – it’s all about him. I would not be surprised if, already in the winter transfer window, he moves to one of the big Russian clubs that are already following him. The main team is not far off. If, of course, you continue in the same spirit.

Returning to the game, I note that everything could have turned out differently, do not help out the Belenov owners after Mirzov’s release one on one with the score 1: 2, and then again. Restore the balance to the already revived “Khimki”, it is far from the fact that the match would have ended with the victory of “Ufa”, – Sportbox quotes Bubnov.

Recall that Agalarov is the sole leader of the RPL in the sniper race. He has eight goals in eight matches, and his closest pursuer, Fyodor Smolov from Lokomotiv, has six goals in seven rounds.