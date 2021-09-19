Cardano plans to introduce its own DeFi platform | Blockchain24

Cardano plans to launch its DeFi hub.

Cardano is one of the fastest growing blockchain projects. CoinMarketCap data shows it is the third largest cryptocurrency in terms of market capitalization in the current scenario. Just this month, the ecosystem unveiled Alonzo’s most anticipated update. And now it’s revealed that the blockchain network plans to introduce its Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform. Such platforms will also include a launch pad and a decentralized exchange (DEX). Following the plans Cardano, the Astarter DeFI hub was registered.

Astarter offers a solution to firms willing to use Cardano smart contracts

Astarter, a DeFi hub backed by renowned developers EMURGO, recently shared an official statement on Cardano smart contracts. The platform said in a statement that it will register on the Cardano blockchain. Moreover, Astarter solutions are now available to satisfy. The needs of over 140 startups that are ready to use Cradano smart contracts, this is now possible with the Tye Alonzo update.

How will Astarter’s solution help startups?

The pioneering ADA network-based decentralized crypto exchange will be among the modules it offers, Astarter said. In addition, a token launcher will then be available to help Cardano-focused startups raise funds more easily and quickly. Notably, the launch pad listing will be completely unauthorized.

On the other hand, the money market services module will become an easy-to-use lending / borrowing environment for Cardano ADA’s own cryptocurrency. And the Tech Service Solution kit will brighten up the developer experience in the evolving Cardano environment.

IOHK boss warns against impersonators

After the Aonzo update, it became known that the use of Cardano smart contracts is spreading at lightning speed. Notably, as use increases, more impostors are being discovered seeking to defraud the community. Charles Hoskinson, founder and CEO of Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK), confirmed that he does not have Instagram and LinkIn profiles. Indeed, any attempt to contact the IOHK boss on such social platforms is a serious parody.

Indian YouTubers threaten IOHK boss

Indian YouTubers have accused Charles Hoskinson of hacking Ashlar Techa’s YouTube account. The YouTuber, with over 650,000 subscribers, has posted videos about cars. It turns out that the hackers used the channel to promote a gift-giving scam on behalf of the IOHK boss. According to the scenario, the channel’s followers demanded that the account be returned to the rightful owner. Indeed, fans further argued that if the inventors of the ADA were attacked.