CFTC will test Binance for insider trading and manipulation

The CFTC will screen the Binance bitcoin exchange for insider trading and market manipulation. Bloomberg reports.

According to the source, the authorities speculated that the trading platform was conducting its own trades based on clients’ orders prior to their execution. No charges have been filed against Binance yet.

The press service of the crypto exchange announced the inadmissibility of insider trading and spoke about strict corporate rules to prevent possible violations.

Over the past few months, financial regulators from several countries, including the UK, the Netherlands, Italy, Poland, Japan, Thailand, Hong Kong, Singapore, South Africa and a number of others, have issued warnings to investors regarding the exchange’s activities.

Against this backdrop, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao issued an open letter in which he spoke about the exchange’s plans to ensure compliance and protect customers.

In August, Binance introduced mandatory user verification and recruited former US Treasury investigator Greg Monahan as an anti-money laundering officer.

As a reminder, in September Zhao announced that Binance was abandoning the “decentralized” model and transforming it into a licensed enterprise with a centralized business.

