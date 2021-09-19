Chelsea defeat Tottenham in London derby and return to Premier League top 3

In a battle between two former clubs of Jose Mourinho, Tottenham and Chelsea met.

Game protocol

The Great London Derby is always a big deal. Well, when it is exactly North London, even more so. The new championship “black-and-white” and “blue” started relatively well and approached the face-to-face meeting in the group of leaders. Both clubs play in European competition and Chelsea had two more days to recover from the league match against Zenit. Tottenham met Rennes in the Conference League on Thursday, but still three days without games is not two days as it used to be.

The intensity of top matches does not always mean that they are enchanting. And now it did not work out at all in the first half. Shots on goal were not so few, but they did not reach the degree of real danger. Attempts were made by Kane, Havertz, Christensen, Kovacic. Some of their shots were blocked. Lukaku was on a starvation diet. After half an hour of the game, the hosts succeeded in a nice play in the center with the introduction of Son to the shock position, but it was inconvenient for him to hit, and he only poked the ball at Kepa.

At the beginning of the second half, the “aristocrats” were tired of academics, and they were seriously involved in the attacking business. Marcos Alonso first tested Lloris’s reaction on his own, then with the help of Thiago Silva. Submission of Marcos from the left-flank corner – and having chosen the desired position, Silva clearly sent the ball into the net with his head. Soon Alonso missed a great chance, hitting the target and hitting Dyer. Nevertheless, the “spurs” in the 57th minute gave the second hole. The selection of “pensioners” near someone else’s penalty and Kante’s distant shot – the ball ricochets off the right post and moves to the left corner of Lloris’ goal, 0: 2.

For a while, Chelsea allowed an opponent to take possession of the ball, but to take possession idle, without any sharpness. And the guests spent the last third of the second half with the ball at their feet, in a moderate search for the third goal scored. Thiago Silva could have made a double, but he did not beat Lloris. Werner outplayed himself, breaking through very, very weakly from close range. Lukaku from the second floor struck directly into the hands of Lloris. In stoppage time, Kovacic failed to cope with the hosts’ goalkeeper in the near corner, and a little later Rüdiger turned Werner’s cross into a goal from the right. Thomas Tuchel’s squad crushes the Spurs and returns to the top three, which is also home to Liverpool and Man United.

Kirill Ivantsov