Chelsea defeated Tottenham in the Premier League match :: Football :: RBC Sport

The meeting ended with a score of 3: 0. Goals scored by Thiago Silva, N’Golo Kante and Antonio Rudiger

Read us on News News

Photo: Catherine Ivill / Getty Images



Chelsea’s footballers beat Tottenham 3-0 in the Premier League (Premier League) Tour 5 away match.

Goals were scored by Thiago Silva (49th minute), N’Golo Kante (57) and Antonio Rüdiger (90 + 2).

Chelsea have extended their unbeaten run in the Premier League to five games, and Tottenham have lost a major second in a row after three wins at the start of the season.

Ronaldo’s goal helped Manchester United beat West Ham



Kante scored his first goal in 49 Premier League appearances before hitting Manchester City in November 2019. Silva, at 36 years and 362 days, is the second oldest Chelsea goal-scorer in the Premier League. Didier Drogba scored against Leicester in 2015 at the age of 37 years and 49 days.

Chelsea have won six straight away London derbies for the first time in their history.

In the standings, Chelsea are in first place with 13 points. Liverpool and Manchester United have the same number. Tottenham are on the seventh line with 9 points.

In the next round of Chelsea on 25 September, Manchester City is an example, and Tottenham will play Arsenal on a visit a day later.