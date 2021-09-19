Chelsea fans have reason to cheer ahead of the match against Tottenham

At his press conference ahead of Sunday’s match against Tottenham, Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel spoke about the injury situation at the club. The first good news is that there are no new injured players in the club, this is already encouraging, but what about N’Golo Kante and Christian Pulisic, who have been in the infirmary for a long time?

“Christian Pulisic continues to feel pain and we cannot force his return so as not to risk the player’s health, he will definitely not be able to enter the field on Sunday,” Tuchel said. As for Kante, Chelsea’s main mentor has some good news: “The medical staff has given the go-ahead for N’Golo Kante’s full training, he should be ready for the upcoming match, which we are very happy about, because we really lacked such a player.”

By the way, in the upcoming match against Tottenham will be able to play Rhys James, who served his 1-match suspension in the match against Aston Villa. Recall that the Blues’ right-back received a red in the game against Liverpool for playing with a hand in his own penalty area.