CSKA Moscow – “Spartak”, the 8th round of the RPL, September 20, 2021, statistics of the judge Sergey Karasev

The Moscow derby is coming to us! Already on Monday, September 20, CSKA and Spartak will burn the lawn at the VEB Arena. The main referee of the match was appointed Sergey Karasev – probably the best Russian judge at the moment. Now he has an almost perfect reputation – largely thanks to his successful work at Euro 2020, which was followed by endless people’s love. But there are also nuances here.

Over the years of work in the RPL, the stigma of a CSKA judge stuck to Karasev. It is generally accepted that the army team is achieving the desired result with him. But is it? Let’s figure it out now.





So, Karasev has been judging in the RPL since 2008. Of course, at first he was not trusted in the top matches, so Sergei received his first derby in August 2011. They were powerful Spartak and CSKA with Valery Karpin and Leonid Slutsky… Then there was a collision Igor Akinfeev and Welliton, which ended for the goalkeeper of the army team with the injury of “crosses”. The Brazilian received a yellow card, and later suffered threats from CSKA fans and even the club’s general director Roman Babaev.

After the match, the owner of “Spartak” went hard on Karasev Leonid Fedun: “All the whistles are in one direction, the ratio of yellow cards is five to one in our favor. He put some on the whistle, while others were allowed almost everything. I understand that you can miss something – touching the ball with your hand, for example – but you can’t help noticing fouls against one of the teams all the time! I don’t remember such refereeing since the gangster times of the early 2000s! And I will do everything so that Karasev no longer works as the chief arbiter ”.

I had to intercede for Karasev Roberto Rosetti, who then worked as the head of the RFU Referee Department. The Italian called the work of the referee good and supported his decision to punish Welliton with a yellow card.

The next match between CSKA and Spartak Karasev received in April 2013. The red and white then led with a score of 2: 0, but managed to miss the victory, conceding the second goal in the last minute. Karasev appointed two penalties against Spartak (CSKA scored only the second), but both penalty kicks were not in doubt. Aiden McGeady flunked Ahmed Musu when going out one by one, and Marek Suhi too frankly and kept in the castle for a long time Wagner Love. In addition the legendary Raphael Carioca got so mad after the decisive penalty was awarded that he got a second yellow and went to rest.

After the final whistle, Karpin personally presented claims to Karasev, and at a press conference he said that he wanted to get a comment from the judge on one of the episodes. According to the coach, the referee did not answer him. For his behavior, the specialist subsequently received a three-match disqualification from the FTC.

The business was not limited to Karpin alone. General Director of “Spartak” Roman Askhabadze tore and threw: “The refereeing does not stand up to any criticism. If you look at the statistics of fouls, then “Spartak”, according to Karasev, violated the rules twice as often as the opponent. But there is no such difference in fouls in professional football! ” In addition, Askhabadze was sure that both penalties were awarded unfairly: the first was due to Musa’s offside position, and the second was due to an “obvious foul on Bocchetti”.



Then Karasev and the derby had a long break in their relationship. He had to wait until September 2018 for the next CSKA – Spartak match. These were the last weeks Massimo Carrera as head coach of the red and white. Spartak took the lead thanks to a goal Fernando, but missed from Nikola Vlašić and played a draw.

The then head of the judicial department Alexander Egorov fully supported his subordinate, but not everyone agreed with him. Former FIFA referee Sergey Khusainov considered that Karasev “worked inconsistently”: at first he did not appoint a penalty in favor of “Spartak”, and then gave CSKA a dubious free kick.

Ex-footballer of “Spartak” walked hardest of all in the judge Evgeny Lovchev: “In the 60th minute, Luiz Adriano was the first to pull on Bekao, and Karasev had to whistle right away. And since you don’t whistle a foul against Spartak, why don’t you give a penalty? The CSKA defender just beats the striker. This is bad refereeing. An unassigned free kick for the demolition of Fernando in the end? I thought that this is our best judge, but lately he began to be afraid of everything. If such moments are not seen and not whistled, then what is whistling? This is either freestyle wrestling, or Greco-Roman. He was just satisfied with the score 1: 1. Karasev, wake up! Let him wake up and look. If he played, what would he say to the referee? “





After that match, Karasev began to consistently receive one derby a year. In August 2019, he again had the opportunity to referee the game “Spartak” – CSKA. Nominated for a match Alexey Eskov was injured, and the choice fell on Karasev.

At that moment Spartak had a good streak with Oleg Kononov (played well even Andre Schürrle). It all ended with their victory thanks to the double Samuel Gigot – 2: 1. The derby turned out to be extremely non-scandalous. Egorov said that Karasev had a super match: “Such derbies are the icing on the cake.”

The last derby of Karasev so far took place in September 2020. The controversial moment happened already at the beginning of the match: Jordan Larsson ran out one on one, but Vadim Karpov grabbed him. The CSKA defender got off with a yellow card.

Former Spartak player Maxim Kalinichenko Then he wrote on Twitter: “Karpov did not have an attempt to play the ball – the purest red card. Karasev didn’t have enough courage (in the original a different word was used. – Approx. “Championship”) to delete in the 2nd minute. In fairness, few people would have had enough. “

“Spartak” still scored an early goal – in the 11th minute they shot a sharp Ezequiel Ponce… But then the red and white conceded three and lost. Probably, the unsuccessful result became an additional trigger for Spartak, and the club turned to the RFU with a request to sort out the refereeing. The commission issued an unexpected verdict: Karpov did not foul on Larsson at all. The decision not to award a penalty after Ayrton’s fall was also considered correct. The Brazilian then received a yellow for the simulation.





Let’s summarize. Karasev has five derbies: one victory for Spartak and one for CSKA and three draws. If you look at the general statistics of Sergei, it turns out that the red-whites have a positive balance with him: out of 19 matches, nine ended in victory, five in a draw, and five more in defeat. But for the army, everything is completely different: 26 meetings, only eight wins, the same number of draws and as many as ten losses. Karasev judges in favor of CSKA? Decide for yourself.