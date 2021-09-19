CSKA won an away victory over Avtomobilist in overtime

CSKA defeated Avtomobilist in overtime in the Kontinental Hockey League regular championship match with a score of 3: 2 (0: 1, 1: 1, 1: 0, 1: 0). The meeting took place in Yekaterinburg at the Uralets stadium.

The score in the match in the 9th minute was opened by the home team’s forward Ryan Spooner… The forward doubled Avtomobilist’s power advantage in the 27th minute Stefan Da Costausing a transmission from Jesse Blacker and Spooner.

Played one goal with CSKA in the 29th minute in a five-on-four situation Sergey Plotnikov, he was assisted by Mikhail Grigorenko and Nikita Nesterov. In the 49th minute, the forward also leveled the score in the majority. Konstantin Okulov after a pass from John Gilmore and Nikita Soshnikov.

The decisive puck in extra time in the 4th minute was scored in the majority Mikhail Grigorenko…

CSKA won their sixth victory of the season, gaining 12 points after playing eight matches. Avtomobilist has nine points after eight meetings.

In the next match CSKA will play at a party with Barys. The game will take place on Tuesday, September 21st. Avtomobilist on Wednesday, September 22, will host Dynamo Minsk at home.